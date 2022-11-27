Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
Released WWE Star Signs New Contract
After several weeks of build and speculation, a released WWE star has finally been made it officially back on the roster!. After a long feud between the two stars that has including investigative journalism by Johnny Gargano and some very bizarre scenes, the two finally had an official match. With...
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
WWE Touts Record-Breaking Numbers For Survivor Series 2022
WWE has touted record-breaking numbers for their Survivor Series 2022 event. Following last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the company sounded very optimistic about the performance of the show with Triple H mentioning the success in ticket sales. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE executives received a memo on...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
Top AEW Stars Considering Leaving When Their Contracts Expire
AEW tag team FTR have considered leaving the company once the times comes for their contracts to expire, a new report claims. FTR have been vocal in recent months about not being entirely happy with their booking in AEW, being denied a shot at the company’s top Tag Team Championship despite being the number one ranked tag team in the company.
Another Current Champion In WWE Reaches Impressive Milestone
NXT Women’s Champion and former main roster star Mandy Rose has reached an impressive milestone in her wrestling career. Rose returned to the NXT brand in July 2021, becoming the leader of the faction Toxic Attraction. Prior to that she had spent several years as a main roster star...
AEW Star Confirms CM Punk ‘No Longer In The Company’?
It appears an AEW star may have confirmed that CM Punk is “no longer in the company” following uncertainty about his status. During his appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions‘, Stokely Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said:. “Everything that was supposed...
