wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022
More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’
The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
WWE Star Fires Shot At Kenny Omega
WWE NXT star Edris Enofe has thrown shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Kenny Omega has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike. Edris Enofe has now argued that Omega cannot perform the...
Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return
After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Kurt Angle Believes Triple H Would Have Had ‘Five-Star Matches’ With This Current WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has said that WWE Head of Creative Triple H could have “five-star matches” with a current WWE star. Triple H officially retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, opening the second night of the show my symbolically laying his boot in the ring.
Top WWE Star Working Through Injury
A top WWE star is reportedly working through an injury. Kevin Owens made his return on the November 18 episode of SmackDown as the final member of the Brawling Brutes’ WarGames team. Owens had recently suffered a knee injury that had kept him off WWE television for a number...
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced
A WWE star’s in-ring return has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT show. To close out last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (the former T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to the NXT brand. Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following...
Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
High Praise For NXT Star From Around Wrestling World
It isn’t often that there are individuals who are both exceptional at their jobs and beloved, but get ready to hear about one from WWE!. After she had a big match to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 29), Roxanne Perez got high praise from former colleagues.
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway Discusses His Mental Health Issues Following WWE Release
AEW’s Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health struggles in the wake of his release from WWE. Hathaway, formerly known as Malcolm Bivens in NXT, was released from WWE in April after turning down an offer of a contract extension. Speaking to Renee Paquette on her podcast...
WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury
A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return
Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
