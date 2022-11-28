ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Details On Big E New WWE Role

New details have emerged regarding the status of injured WWE star Big E, including a new role he has undertaken in recent weeks. Big E has not appeared on WWE television since the March 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, where a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex delivered by the Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland saw the New Day member break his neck.
wrestletalk.com

Kevin Owens/Roman Reigns Backstage Incident, AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Big E New WWE Role – News Bulletin – November 29, 2022

More details on the backstage incident involving Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, an AEW star has undergone surgery, Big E’s new WWE role, and more. It is the day after Monday Night Raw, a show packed with the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. Get up to speed with all the latest news with our bulletin on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
wrestletalk.com

Report: Roman Reigns ‘Very Heated’ Following Survivor Series Spot

UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE officially brought WarGames to the main roster on Saturday night, with two of the titular matches at Survivor Series WarGames. The...
wrestletalk.com

Next Challengers For The Usos Undisputed Tag Team Championships Revealed

On tonight’s WWE Raw, a backstage segment set up the next challengers for The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) Undisputed Tag Team Championships. In a backstage segment, the Bloodline interrupted Elias and Matt Riddle chatting. After Elias issued a challenge, The Usos noted that the duo could step up...
wrestletalk.com

Backstage News On Becky Lynch WWE Return

After weeks of speculation that Becky Lynch would be returning to WWE, The Man finally appeared. Lynch was revealed as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair’s WarGames team during SmackDown on November 25. She made her in-ring return at the Survivor Series WarGames event on November 26,...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’

NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestletalk.com

Bray Wyatt Tease On WWE Raw

On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, there was another surprise appearance by Bray Wyatt, well sort of. Find out all the details!. In a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelly, Asuka, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss commented on their status after the WarGames match. While Bianca Belair began talking,...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Has A Couple Of Acting Opportunities Lined Up

WWE ambassador and 2020 Warrior Award recipient Titus O’Neil has discussed his aspirations for his acting career. On the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, O’Neil noted that he has a ‘couple of opportunities’ available to him, during his wrestling hiatus. Pointing out that his friends...
wrestletalk.com

NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts At WWE Raw

At tonight’s WWE Raw taping, two more NXT stars made their main roster debuts after a series of graduations from NXT. Tonight’s taping of WWE Raw included Main Event, which saw the main roster debut of two more NXT stars. In a match against Dana Brooke, Zoey Stark...
wrestletalk.com

Major Star To Kick Off ‘Commercial Free’ First Hour Of WWE Raw

WWE has made two big announcements regarding tonight’s (November 28) episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will be the first show following Survivor Series WarGames on Saurday night, and kick off the road to the Royal Rumble. Well, WWE has now announced that the first hour of tonight’s...
wrestletalk.com

Backstage Incident Causes Major WWE Star To Miss Planned Appearance

UPDATE: There has been an update regarding the relationship between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens after Survivor Series WarGames. You can read more about that by clicking here. WWE held a post-show press conference after the Survivor Series WarGames event last Saturday. The conference saw appearances from Becky Lynch, Bianca...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced

A WWE star’s in-ring return has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT show. To close out last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (the former T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to the NXT brand. Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following...
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Believes Main Roster Locker Room Feels Like NXT

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about the WWE locker room, comparing it to that of NXT. Belair joined NXT in 2016, before moving to the company’s main roster in 2020. In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Belair Belair spoke about the backstage...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match

An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
wrestletalk.com

Report: Unique Stipulation Match Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble

With Survivor Series now in the rear view mirror, it’s weird to think that WWE’s next premium live event is the Royal Rumble. Since the change in WWE regime, WWE has begun more long-term booking, including hiring a new director of long-term creative. As such, WrestlingNews.co is reporting...
wrestletalk.com

Released WWE Star Signs New Contract

After several weeks of build and speculation, a released WWE star has finally been made it officially back on the roster!. After a long feud between the two stars that has including investigative journalism by Johnny Gargano and some very bizarre scenes, the two finally had an official match. With...
wrestletalk.com

NXT To Feature Numerous WWE Hall Of Famers & In-Ring Return

Set for tonight’s November 29th edition of NXT, the appearance of numerous WWE legends to announce details on an upcoming event. Also, the in-ring return to action after a star came back to NXT from the main roster and attacked an NXT champ!. Tonight on NXT, there is already...

