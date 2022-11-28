Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
Jenna Ortega said she and Christina Ricci never compared their portrayals of Wednesday Addams on set of new series
Ortega said in a video for MTV News that her Wednesday and Ricci's Wednesday are "two very different people."
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
‘That ’90s Show’ Looks Just Like ‘That ’70s Show,’ But With Flannels
The ’70s and ’90s may have more in common than we think, if the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel to That ’70s Show has anything to say about it.A first-look teaser for That ’90s Show released Tuesday shows a younger, more diverse generation wreaking havoc in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin—or more specifically, inside Kitty and Red Forman’s house. It’s the year 1995, and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) voice is as cheery as ever while a grungy take on the original Fox sitcom’s theme song plays. Meanwhile, Red (Kurtwood Smith) snarls at his visiting granddaughter Leia’s new friends...
Jennifer Grey Says Fans Will 'See Other Characters' from Dirty Dancing in Film's Upcoming Sequel
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman in the sequel to 1987's Dirty Dancing, which is set to begin filming next spring Jennifer Grey is reassuring fans that the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel is "happening" — and will feature some familiar faces. Months after helping announce details about the movie during Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, the actress, 62, filled Extra in on some new developments and said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring. "I would...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Hallmark's The Way Home, Starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, Sets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer
What if you could meet your mother when she was your age? That’s one of the questions posed in the trailer for the time-traveling Hallmark series The Way Home, starring Maid’s Andie MacDowell and Supergirl‘s Chyler Leigh. On Thursday, the network announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama, which is set for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9/8c, and revealed a sneak peek as well (see above). The Way Home centers on three generations of women: Kat Landry (played by Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all described as “strong, willful and independent.” In this...
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
ETOnline.com
How Lauren Graham Gave Her 'Gilmore Girls' Co-Star Michael Winters Hope for Future Episodes (Exclusive)
Happy Thanksgiving, fans! Whether you're having tofurkey or getting yours deep fried, there's no denying that in addition to the holidays, it's also time to celebrate Stars Hollow season. ET recently. , who played everyone's favorite town selectman, Taylor Doose, on the beloved series, and he dished on the possibility...
Wednesday Bosses on Landing Christina Ricci for Netflix Series: 'We Weren't Sure We Could Make It Happen'
With Wednesday, which debuts this Wednesday on Netflix, creators Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) bring their unique take on the beloved Gothic character. The story follows the homicidal teen while enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to solve a supernatural mystery involving her parents and stop a monstrous killing spree wreaking havoc on the nearby town. Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, Scream) leads the eight-episode freshman season as Wednesday, serving up morbid one-liners with a perfectly deadpan delivery. “She had an intensity, and she had an intelligence,” Gough tells TVLine of Ortega’s casting. “She felt like an old soul,...
Why Fred Armisen Says Wednesday Sets Up Perfectly For Season 2
Fred Armisen has his eyes on another Addams Family reunion. The Saturday Night Live alum plays eccentric, bald-headed Uncle Fester in Netflix's Wednesday and, while he only appears in the series'...
Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus: Sicily’) could join niche group of SAG Awards winners
As one of the stars of HBO’s “The White Lotus: Sicily,” Michael Imperioli has a strong shot at sharing in a Screen Actors Guild Award win for Best TV Drama Ensemble. He stands apart from his cast mates in that he has triumphed in this category before, for “The Sopranos” in 2000 and 2008. His potential third victory would put him in the company of just two other actors who have won this award for two different series. As it happens, they both also initially prevailed as members of the “Sopranos” cast. The SAG Awards club Imperioli is looking to join...
Why Jenna Ortega Joined ‘Wednesday’ Despite Having ‘Sworn Off’ Television
Fans will remember Jenna Ortega for her role in 'Stuck in the Middle' on Disney. But the actor broke into horror movies like 'Scream' and 'X' before returning to TV for 'Wednesday.'
'Wednesday' Just Beat This Impressive Record Set By 'Stranger Things'
The Addams Family spinoff is definitely a hit!
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Paramount Plus hit that topped the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere is getting a second season
If you thought House of the Dragon’s debut had the biggest viewership numbers this year, think again. Those bragging rights appear to belong to none other than Tulsa King, a Paramount Plus mobster series starring Sylvester Stallone. The resounding success of the new series has resulted in Paramount renewing...
Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’
Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
Gamespot
HBO's The Last of Us Reveals New Character Posters
HBO's The Last of Us TV series is almost here, and the network has released a series of character posters to get fans further pumped. The show will debut January 15. In the posters you can see below, we're treated to seeing Nick Offerman as Bill, Nico Parker as Sarah, Storm Reid as Riley, Lamar Johnson as Henry, and Murray Bartlett as Frank. These supporting roles help fill out the cast that is headlined by Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.
Collider
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Are Breaking Rules in the 'Shrinking' Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming comedy series Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. The series is set to debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023, with a two-episode premiere, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. The upcoming 10-episode comedy series...
