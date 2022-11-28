ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants

The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project

A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man assaulted in anti-Hispanic attack on subway in the Bronx: NYPD

The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday. An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies following Fatal Road Accident

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a motor vehicle collision, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 5.32 p.m., officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Caryle Avenue, near the north east corner of Van Cortlandt Park and the North Riverdale / Westchester County border.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx boy, 12, reported missing

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mt Hope: Three Sought following Robbery of 34-Year-Old Man

The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to a robbery by a group of three that occurred in Mt. Hope. Police said that on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 9.30 a.m. in front...
MOUNT HOPE, NY
News 12

Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy