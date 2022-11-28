Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
norwoodnews.org
ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants
The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
Ex-con busted for 2015 shooting death of teen at East Harlem housing project
A felon freed two years ago on an attempted murder rap has now been arrested for a seven-year-old gang killing at a Manhattan housing project, police said Wednesday. Suspect Tyrell Lewis, 25, was taken into custody on the murder charge Tuesday after he was identified as one of two men allegedly responsible for the June 6, 2015 killing of Anthony Fries. Lewis’ parole in the prior criminal case ...
Man assaulted in anti-Hispanic attack on subway in the Bronx: NYPD
The Bronx (PIX11) – A man riding a No. 6 train in the Bronx was punched in the head and insulted with anti-Hispanic remarks on Sunday, police said Wednesday. An unknown person approached the 23-year-old victim and attacked him as the train pulled into the St. Lawrence Station around 9:20 a.m., police said. It was […]
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
Man, 21, cuffed for fighting 2 NYPD officers, tossing 1 like 'a rag doll'
A man was arrested after he fought with two NYPD officers who tried to stop him from blocking traffic in Brooklyn, police said.
Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
norwoodnews.org
North Riverdale: 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies following Fatal Road Accident
A 21-year-old male motorcyclist has died following a motor vehicle collision, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 5.32 p.m., officers from the 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Caryle Avenue, near the north east corner of Van Cortlandt Park and the North Riverdale / Westchester County border.
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
amny.com
East Harlem man cuffed seven years after deadly shooting of Queens victim
Homicide detectives cuffed an East Harlem man more than seven years after he allegedly murdered a Queens resident in a triple shooting, police announced Wednesday. Tyrell Lewis, 25, of Lexington Avenue faces murder charges for the June 6, 2015 murder of Anthony Fries, 18, of Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica.
NBC New York
Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday. The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.
norwoodnews.org
Wakefield: Thief Steals Unattended Car with 2-Year-Old Girl in Back Seat
THE NYPD IS asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached video and photo who is sought in connection to the theft of an unattended, occupied vehicle, carrying an infant that occurred in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Bronx boy, 12, reported missing
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said. Saul Delorbe was last seen leaving his University Avenue home near West 183rd Street just before 1 a.m., officials said. The 12-year-old boy left home in a gray sweatsuit and black jacket. He’s about 4 feet, […]
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Mother, 4 children struck in hit-and-run on Brooklyn street while kids got off school bus
A mother and her four children were injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash on a Brooklyn street Wednesday evening, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Mt Hope: Three Sought following Robbery of 34-Year-Old Man
The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to a robbery by a group of three that occurred in Mt. Hope. Police said that on Saturday, Sept. 3, at around 9.30 a.m. in front...
News 12
Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber
A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
Suspect sought for stealing $20 from man near Union Square: NYPD
The NYPD is searching for a suspect sought in connection with a robbery on a Manhattan street on Monday, authorities said.
