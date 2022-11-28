Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Lupita Nyong’o, Born In Mexico, Opens Up About Speaking Spanish In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o talks about speaking Spanish in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Letitia Wright says her 5-year-old sister's teachers have sent her home from class asking about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' spoilers
When her sister starting asking questions, Wright said, "You're 5. You need to focus on coloring or something. Don't worry about what's happening."
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Rules With $67.3 Million, ‘She Said’ Flops With $2.2 Million Debut
Disney’s comic book sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its reign at the domestic box office. In its second weekend of release, the 30th feature installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe collected $67.3 million between Friday and Sunday. But adult audiences continued to reject films pitched directly at them, steering clear of Universal’s “She Said,” a look at the pair of New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. “Wakanda Forever,” which opened to $181 million and has generated $288 million in North America and $546.3 million globally to date. The film’s 63% drop was steeper than expected....
AdWeek
When You Can Likely Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, debuted in theaters on Nov. 11. In the film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against world powers following King T’Challa’s demise. As the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter, the heroes must work to establish a new path for their beloved homeland.
Lupita Nyong'o crawled and swam underwater holding large dumbbells to train for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
In a TikTok shared on Saturday, Nyong'o could be heard saying that she felt like a crawfish while training underwater.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Box Office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ Aims for $10 Million Debut, but No Match for ‘Wakanda Forever’
A killer Santa will be no match for Wakandan warriors at the weekend box office. Without any real competition in its path, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” looks to land in first place for the fourth weekend in a row. It’ll handily take down this weekend’s only new nationwide release, “Violent Night,” a holiday action comedy starring David Harbour as a murderous Saint Nick. Universal’s R-rated “Violent Night” is projected to earn $10 million from 3,500 North American theaters over the weekend. The film cost $20 million to produce. It’s been a good time at the box office for disturbingly gory movies, with...
thesource.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Remains on Top of Box Office for Third Consecutive Week
For the third weekend in a row, the battle between Wakanda and Talokan dominated the box office. According to Variety, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever added $8 million to its viewing total on Thanksgiving and an additional $18.2 million across the weekend. In total, Wakanda Forever has passed $350 million in...
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Marvel almost made someone else the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever
Wakanda Forever is heading into its third weekend at the box office with $580 million already in its coffers. That makes Black Panther 2 a very successful MCU movie that people want to see in theaters. It’ll be a while until it hits Disney Plus too, so the only way to find out who the next Black Panther is after T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) passing is to go to a theater near you.
‘Wakanda Forever’ still rules box office over Thanksgiving weekend
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kept its spot atop the box office for the third straight week, grossing $45.9 million Friday through Sunday and $64 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to industry estimates released Sunday. Disney’s “Strange World” opened in second place with $11.9 million over the three-day...
Imax CEO Bets Big On ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ China Box Office Prospects
Imax CEO Richard Gelfond predicts big box office in China and elsewhere worldwide for James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of the Water. “Avatar and Imax share a synergy, a DNA,” Gelfond told the Wells Fargo TMT Summit conference during a session on Tuesday. He recalled Imax in 2010 having 250 theaters worldwide at the time and his company pulled in around $250 million in box office for the original Avatar movie. More from The Hollywood ReporterJodie Turner-Smith To Host the 2022 Fashion AwardsMGM+ Lands Damian Lewis Drama 'A Spy Among Friends'Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has already changed MCU canon as it beats ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one all-important way
With Thanksgiving almost here, you know what that means, Marvel maniacs — it’s nearly time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! And ahead of James Gunn’s festive treat landing on Disney Plus this Friday, reviews for the standalone effort are rolling in, resulting in the special beating out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in one key way. Even more shocking, though, is the fact that Marvel appears to have just blown its major twist too soon. Let’s dig in..
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans agree that discarded Ironheart armor would have looked much better than what we ended up with in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concept artist Adi Granov has shared his plans for Ironheart‘s suit, and Marvel fans can’t help but feel disappointed his wasn’t the look Ryan Coogler and co. ended up going with for Riri’s suit of armor in the film. Ironheart’s official Mark...
ComicBook
Glass Onion: Netflix Shut Down Movie Theaters Begging to Expand Knives Out Sequel Screenings
Exhibitors have their knives out for Netflix after the streamer reportedly refused to expand the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In October, Netflix cut a deal with theater chains Cinemark, Regal Cinemas, and AMC Theaters to make Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel the first Netflix-distributed film to screen across all three major US exhibitors. Billed as a Sneak Preview Event, Glass Onion would play in 600 theaters for just one week between November 23rd and November 29th, at which point there would be a blackout until the film's global streaming premiere on Netflix on December 23rd.
