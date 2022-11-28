Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations mostly between 3 and 5 inches, but 1 to 3 inches are expected in the Cut Bank and Toole County areas. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph on the plains, causing wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times Thursday morning through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 20:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on US Highway 2 over Marias Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.
Comments / 0