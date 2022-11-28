When news broke that Malcolm Bivens had turned down a full-time, main event roster with WWE in order to become a free agent and eventually show up on AEW Dynamite as the character he built up on the indies, Stokely Hathaway, it drew confused reactions from around the professional wrestling sphere. Say what you will about Hathaway’s run in NXT overall, about his time with The Diamond Mine, and about his run in AEW since, which reportedly should have included a longer run with CM Punk if he was “still with the company” but the manager certainly knows how to talk with a microphone in front of him and has the potential to get an act over or make them loathed by the audience, depending on the specific requirements of his role.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO