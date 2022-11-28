Read full article on original website
Related
How to catch Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Tera Raid Battles are a new kind of activity that players can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Right off the gate, players can challenge a Tera Raid Battle in an attempt to catch a Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After getting the chance to capture Tera Type Eevees, we’re now getting the opportunity […] The post How to catch Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to play Heroic Assault, Gotham Knights 4-player coop mode
The latest in Gotham Knights news is the addition of the 4-player coop-mode Heroic Assault. In this Gotham Knights guide, we teach you how to play Heroic Assault mode, as well as the other new game mode that came with this update, the two-player boss rush mode, Showdown. What is...
Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap – modes, Koco, playable characters
The Sonic Team recently revealed the Sonic Frontiers road map for 2023, which includes new modes, Koco, stories and playable characters. The Sonic Team recently announced the Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap on their official Twitter account. It laid out the team’s plans for the upcoming year. They divided the new features into three updates, each […] The post Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap – modes, Koco, playable characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VALORANT coming to Consoles
Riot Games’ tactical shooter Valorant is finally coming to consoles. This was confirmed after it was seen that Riot Games put up job listings on the gaming jobs platform Hitmarker. In the description of these job listings, it can be seen that they are looking for a Game Design Manager and Senior Game Designer specifically […] The post VALORANT coming to Consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Even WWE’s The Undertaker has love for The Bloodline’s breakout star
If there’s one thing Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, knows about more than seemingly anyone else, it’s how to be a WWE Superstar. In his prime and even for a good while after it, very few things in professional wrestling got a bigger pop than the opening bell tolls of “Rest In Peace,” as it signified that Taker was coming to town, and his list included one thing and one thing only: pain.
Stokely Hathaway opens up on the pressure he felt in WWE
When news broke that Malcolm Bivens had turned down a full-time, main event roster with WWE in order to become a free agent and eventually show up on AEW Dynamite as the character he built up on the indies, Stokely Hathaway, it drew confused reactions from around the professional wrestling sphere. Say what you will about Hathaway’s run in NXT overall, about his time with The Diamond Mine, and about his run in AEW since, which reportedly should have included a longer run with CM Punk if he was “still with the company” but the manager certainly knows how to talk with a microphone in front of him and has the potential to get an act over or make them loathed by the audience, depending on the specific requirements of his role.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0