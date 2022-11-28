The Nets weathered the loss of one star Wednesday night because their biggest star would not let them lose. They missed Ben Simmons on the glass and on defense under the hoop, too often looking too small and too thin. But Kevin Durant, fresh off a 45-point explosion two nights earlier, poured in 39 points, helping the Nets outshoot their rebounding issues in a 113-107 win over the Wizards at Barclays Center. The Nets (12-11) have won a season-high three straight and are above .500 for the first time in 2022-23. They have yet to lose to begin a seven-game homestand that Kyrie...

