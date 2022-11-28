Read full article on original website
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Beale, Kamara, Balogun, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Livingston, QPR, Blaney, Griffiths
Motherwell have won the race to sign Shane Blaney and the 23-year-old defender, who has been on the Scottish Premiership club's radar since helping Sligo Rovers beat them in Europa Conference League qualifying, will complete his move on 1 January. (Scottish Sun) Dominican Republic centre-half Luiyi de Lucas was a...
BBC
Michael Carrick: Middlesbrough revival like 'turning QE2', says Kieran Scott
Middlesbrough's early revival in form under Michael Carrick feels like "turning round the QE2" ocean liner, says head of football Kieran Scott. Former England, West Ham and Manchester United midfielder Carrick was appointed as successor to Chris Wilder, joining with Boro a point above the drop zone. Carrick has engineered...
Sunderland transfer rumours rated: Ross Stewart to Middlesbrough plus two others
How seriously should Sunderland fans take the rumours linking Ross Stewart with Middlesbrough?
BBC
The day Scotland and England played the first football international
On a late autumn day in 1872, a crowd of a few thousand gathered at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground to witness sporting history. The spectators at Hamilton Crescent in Partick, now part of Glasgow, paid a shilling each to watch the world's first official international football fixture as Scotland took on England 150 years ago.
BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches: Group F Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox Belgium, a semifinalist in 2018, has looked over the hill in this World Cup, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s comments in The Guardian calling the team “too old” have become a lightning rod. The Red Devils still can get through to the Round of 16, though, and can even win the group. If they beat Croatia, they will advance, and could top the group depending on what Morocco does against Canada. A draw would leave Belgium dependent on a Canada win and goal differential to get through....
Fan flies last minute to watch Wales in World Cup – without telling girlfriend
A Wales fan made a last-minute decision to fly to Qatar to watch Wales play England in the World Cup – without telling his girlfriend.David ‘Dai’ Jones from Pontypridd, South Wales, could not resist travelling to the game after seeing his best friends partying at the tournament from their base in Dubai.Despite receiving an ultimatum from his partner of 11 years, Mr Jones enlisted the help of his pals to get him a ticket and visa and boarded a plane to Doha on Monday night.Without any accommodation, the 33-year-old slept in Hamad International Airport before heading to a pre-match party...
Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his team mates celebrated at the World Cup.
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
BBC
Greg Leigh: Ipswich Town left-back says Leif Davis rivalry not an issue
Greg Leigh says he is delighted to see Leif Davis playing so well for Ipswich - even though they are vying for the left-back role. Leigh, 28, has only started one league game since moving from Morecambe in the summer, but has had injury problems. Davis has made 20 appearances...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
BBC
John Cooney: Ireland scrum-half considering switch to Scotland
Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Ireland scrum-half John Cooney is pondering a switch to Scotland next year under World Rugby's new eligibility rules. Cooney is eligible to play for the Scots, through his family, three years after his last Ireland appearance which came in...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation
Newcastle to face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup’s 3rd Round
The draw for the 3rd Round of the Emirates FA Cup took place on Monday and luck wanted Newcastle United to face Sheffield Wednesday away from home at Hillsborough. The game will take place across the weekend of Saturday, 7th Jan. and Sunday, 8th. Jan, with the precise date still to be announced.
BBC
Mark Allen: UK champion progresses to third round at Scottish Open
UK champion Mark Allen hit two century breaks as he beat England's Martin Gould 4-2 to reach the third round at the Scottish Open in Edinburgh. The Northern Irishman, 36, won two scrappy opening frames and while Gould pulled one back, Allen's run of 107 left him him on the brink of victory.
Duckett and Livingstone step up as England bring Bazball to Pakistan
Ben Stokes is an England captain keen to do things differently. It includes showing his hand early and in the case of the historic series opener against Pakistan, starting on Thursday in bustling Rawalpindi, this means a debut for Liam Livingstone and what may well feel similar for Ben Duckett after a six-year absence.
Soccer-Qatar no playground for playmakers as defenders clamp down
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A high number of 0-0 draws in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup has seen playmakers squeezed out by defensive solidity and organisation, closing down the spaces that the world's most creative players usually thrive in.
BBC
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
