Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
MLive.com
Tigers bring back 4 players on minor-league deals
The Detroit Tigers have re-signed four players who became free agents earlier this month. Infielder Jermaine Palacios, infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis, catcher Michael Papierski and right-handed pitcher Miguel Diaz all agreed to minor-league deals and were assigned to Triple-A Toledo, according to the team’s transactions log. Palacios, 26, was claimed...
Dodgers: Which NL West Team Is Most Likely To Sign Cody Bellinger?
As the Dodgers give Cody Bellinger the non-tender, all signs point towards Bellinger finding a new home as the team looks for a new face in centerfield. While the door isn’t completely shut on a Bellinger return, there’s been speculation the Dodgers will be seeing Bellinger much more than they might’ve hoped.
Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’
Since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing a couple of years ago, athletes across all sports have looked to him for inspiration. Of course, Bryant was known as one of the most passionate and determined competitors the NBA had ever seen. His “Mamba Mentality” became a defining part of his approach to basketball and life.
Dodgers Lose One of Their Hitting Coaches to Miami Marlins
The Dodgers’ three-headed hitting coach is down to two heads, as the Marlins and new manager Skip Schumaker are hiring Brant Brown as their new hitting coach. Ken Rosenthal tweeted on Sunday that it was a possibility, and within a couple hours it was a done deal. L.A.’s hitting...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Has ‘Best Chance’ to Sign Justin Verlander
The Dodgers met with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander on Monday, and while we haven’t yet heard any specifics from that meeting, MLB insider Jon Morosi seems to like L.A.’s chances of signing the future Hall of Famer. Morosi was on MLB Network on Tuesday and was asked by...
Dodgers Offseason: Pros and Cons for Bringing Back Justin Turner
It’s time for another pro/con list about the Dodgers offseason. This time, we’re going to dig into Justin Turner. Should Los Angeles bring him back for a 10th season in blue, or should they let him go? Let’s look at the pros and cons for bringing JT back.
dodgerblue.com
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including the shortstop position, as Trea Turner became a free agent for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old has drawn considerable interest and isn’t considered likely to re-sign with the Dodgers due in part to a widely reported preference of returning to the East Coast.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Does Not Believe Dodgers Sign Free Agent
Almost a month into free agency, and no top-tier free agents have inked themselves into a new contract. Some record-breaking deals could be signed this winter, and the Dodgers are in on almost every free agent, from names like Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correra, and Aaron Judge. Judge is...
Dodgers News: Manny Mota Officially a Latino Baseball Hall of Famer
Manny Mota, who has been associated with the Dodgers as a player, coach, and ambassador for 53 of his 84 years, will probably never be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. But he is a Hall of Famer. From Cary Osborne’s report on Dodger Insider:. Dodger great...
Dodgers News: Don Mattingly Joining Toronto as Bench Coach
Former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who spent the last seven seasons as manager of the Marlins before parting ways last month, is heading to Toronto to become the new bench coach for Blue Jays manager John Schneider. The deal was rumored on Tuesday and announced Wednesday morning. Mattingly was a...
Dodgers Rumors: Shortstop a Top Priority in the Eyes of Beat Reporter
There’s a lot available on both the free-agent and trade markets this offseason, and the Dodgers have multiple holes they still need to fill. The big question is how they will go about filling those holes, whether via trade, free agency, or filling from within with their minor-league system.
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Boston Reporter Links Dodgers to Free Agent
The Dodgers are heavily involved in the shortstop market, both in free agency and trades. What they do at shortstop could steer their entire offseason approach to an extent, so there’s a lot of interest and intrigued to see how they fill their hole at short. Boston Spanish-language reporter...
Dodgers Injury News: 2 Pitching Prospects Undergo Tommy John Surgery
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Giants May Pursue Former Dodger if Aaron Judge Signs Elsewhere
Three years ago, who would have thought Cody Bellinger would be a free agent going into his 28-year-old season?. That is where we are at with the former MVP and World Series champion of the Dodgers. Many teams are interested in the lefty-batter, one of those teams being the Dodgers’...
