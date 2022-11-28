ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLive.com

Tigers bring back 4 players on minor-league deals

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed four players who became free agents earlier this month. Infielder Jermaine Palacios, infielder/outfielder Brendon Davis, catcher Michael Papierski and right-handed pitcher Miguel Diaz all agreed to minor-league deals and were assigned to Triple-A Toledo, according to the team’s transactions log. Palacios, 26, was claimed...
DETROIT, MI
Lakers Daily

Warriors GM Bob Myers bothered by athletes always using ‘Mamba Mentality’ term: ‘You’re not [Kobe Bryant]’

Since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing a couple of years ago, athletes across all sports have looked to him for inspiration. Of course, Bryant was known as one of the most passionate and determined competitors the NBA had ever seen. His “Mamba Mentality” became a defining part of his approach to basketball and life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames

The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including the shortstop position, as Trea Turner became a free agent for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old has drawn considerable interest and isn’t considered likely to re-sign with the Dodgers due in part to a widely reported preference of returning to the East Coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy