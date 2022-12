Among the 70+ visitors on campus for Oregon State this weekend was Wyoming linebacker Luke Talich. The Cody (WY) native is one of the Beavers' top remaining targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle. While listed as a safety on Rivals, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Talich is being recruited by the Beavers' coaching staff as a linebacker.

