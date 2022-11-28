Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Pierre Engvall lifts Leafs over Sharks
Pierre Engvall scored the go-ahead goal at 17:33 of the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the visiting San Jose Sharks 3-1 Wednesday night. Engvall scored his third goal of the season from the right circle with assists from Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf. Mitchell...
Yardbarker
Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid
Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Jaroslav Halak gets his first Rangers win on seventh try
OTTAWA, Ontario — When goalie Jaroslav Halak took the ice for his seventh start of the season Wednesday night against the Senators, he was still in search of his first win as a Ranger. The fact that he hadn’t backstopped the team he joined in the offseason to a single victory could’ve weighed on him. It could’ve crept inside his mind every time he settled between the pipes. The fact is, however, Halak isn’t rattled easily. And when the Rangers needed it most, Halak stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to help the club snap a three-game losing skid...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points
Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars preview, odds: Jason Robertson hopes to extend streak on Thursday
Jason Robertson will try to extend his points streak to 17 games when the Dallas Stars open a five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Robertson has 17 goals and 12 assists during the streak, which is second-longest in the Stars and Minnesota North Stars histories. Brian Bellows had a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.
Yardbarker
Hertl scores twice as Sharks rout Canadiens
Tomas Hertl scored two goals and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist to lead the Sharks in a 4-0 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Matt Nieto also scored for the Sharks, who received two assists from Kevin Labanc, while Kaapo Kahkonen (3-5-2) made 28 saves to post his first shutout of the season.
FOX Sports
Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Yardbarker
LA Kings Prospect Update – Week of 11/21
Kaleb Lawrence and his four point week rating highlights the prospect pool this week as Hockey Royalty checks in with the LA Kings pipeline. Lawrence tallied one goal and three assists in the three games he played for the Owen Sound Attack this week. Considering Owen Sound dropped two of those games, Lawrence’s three assists are a bright spot for the attack as they try to rebound from two straight losses.
Tempe, Ariz., city council sends Coyotes’ arena plan to voters
The Arizona Coyotes moved closer to landing a new home when the Tempe, Ariz., city council approved the team’s proposed
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
Comments / 0