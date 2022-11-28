ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

64-year-old man killed in fatal car crash in Baldwin County, passenger in serious condition

MACON, Ga. — A fatal car crash on Sunday in Milledgeville left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple. 64-year-old William Keith Duncan was killed in a car accident on Deepstep Road in Baldwin County when his Ford Ranger traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway and hit a tree. The accident occurred around 5:30 on Sunday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray

GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
GRAY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

One dead after accident on I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case

A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

