Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
41nbc.com
Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
41nbc.com
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
41nbc.com
Motorcyclists dies in crash along I-16 in Twiggs County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monday morning crash in Twiggs County leaves a motorcyclists dead. According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30am at Exit 27 (Highway 358) and Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. The preliminary investigation shows a tractor trailer was turning right after exiting the interstate. The tractor trailer failed to yield and the motorcycle collided with the rear end of the tractor trailer.
wgxa.tv
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
wgxa.tv
Monroe Sheriff's Office says most of the City of Forsyth without power
FORSYTH, Ga. — Most of the City of Forsyth is without power on Wednesday after severe weather moves across Central Georgia. Georgia Power has been called out to address the issue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. They are currently working to get all power restored. There have...
41nbc.com
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tractor trailer early Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Twiggs County. 27-year-old Jesse James Graham of Chauncey was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Michum said they believe...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Macon, more arrests to come, following drug and gun investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit followed up on a complaint that led investigators to find drugs and guns in a Macon residence. When investigators arrived at the residence on Monday, they saw a woman, now identified as 38-year-old...
41nbc.com
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case
A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
41nbc.com
Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.
