ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utoledo.edu

Engineering Triplets Celebrating Dec. 17 Commencement

On Dec. 17, Dakota, Drew and Dillon Tocco will begin a new chapter in their lives. It’s not just that the three engineering students are graduating from The University of Toledo. It’s also the first time the Toccos — triplets and “built-in best friends” — will head in different directions to their full-time jobs in different companies.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Campus Availability of Electric Scooters Extended Through Dec. 17

Students and employees have through Commencement — Saturday, Dec. 17 — to continue to use electric scooters on campus. Initially, VEO’s fleet scooters were scheduled to be removed from The University of Toledo campus for winter Wednesday, Nov. 30, but the deadline was recently extended based on a continued high level of usage at UToledo, and to accommodate the removal of the scooters throughout the city of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Deadline to Provide Proof of Flu Vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1

The deadline for those required by The University of Toledo to receive a seasonal flu vaccine is Thursday, Dec. 1. Individuals on Main Campus who still need to get their influenza vaccine can do so this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Health Center. On Health...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Emotional Support Plants Available to Students

To promote the importance of self-care and support the mental health and well-being of students, student leaders of The University of Toledo Student Green Fund are giving away free potted plants through the end of fall semester. UToledo students can pick up an emotional support plant and a care card...
utoledo.edu

UToledo Online Receives National Award for Quality in Online Learning

UToledo Online recently received the 2022 Quality Matters (QM) “Making a Difference for Students: Outstanding Impact by a U.S. Higher Education Organization” award for their significant contribution to the education industry. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon an institution that demonstrates evidence of a positive impact on student...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Passion for Science Led Senior Volleyball Player to UToledo

Growing up, Jada Bouyer tried just about every sport you can think of. Basketball, swimming, gymnastics. But it wasn’t until seventh grade, when she tried out for her middle school volleyball team, that she found the right sport for her. Off the court, though, Bouyer’s other passion developed at...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Rockets’ Youth Winter Camp Set for Dec. 10

The Toledo baseball program is offering a youth baseball camp this winter on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fetterman Training Center. The camp is open to players in grades kindergarten through seventh and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers will need to bring their own bat, glove, helmet and any other additional gear needed to participate in baseball activities.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy