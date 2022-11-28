Read full article on original website
Armed men break into Juarez shelter, try to abduct migrants
Juarez shelters remain on alert after a group of armed men broke down the door of a church early Thursday and tried to abduct asylum-seekers sheltered there.
Governor Abbott lied when he said the 15,000 Haitian immigrants at the border were stopped by the deployed security team
Governor Abbott reportedly lied when he said about 15,000 immigrants from Haiti who arrived at the border seeking asylum were stopped by the deployed Public Safety and National Guard.
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
Texas authorities hunt for 'well-dressed' bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000
Police in Texas are looking for a well-dressed bank robber who they say committed a heist last week. The dapper thief walked into a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He was wearing a mask and handed the teller a note demanding...
Fort Myers murder suspect could be in Texas, Louisiana
24-year-old Hector Edgardo Perdomo is wanted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Central Texas communities quickly ramped up support for a family fighting a tough battle more than 1,000 miles away from home
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas communities started arranging fundraisers and donations on Thanksgiving Day, hours after hearing a West middle schooler was rushed to a hospital for an infection over 1,000 miles away from home. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled from West to Florida Tuesday to visit...
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
Abbott says, "the Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in history to secure our border."
"The Texas National Guard has blocked over 26,000 potential smuggling events since March 2021. The Lone Star State continues to do more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Laredo ranks among worst cities for singles in Texas and US
In a study released by WalletHub, Laredo was ranked among the worst cities in the country for singles as it was placed in the bottom 12%. The Gateway City was ranked No. 160 among the 182 cities involved in the study making it the 23rd worst city for singles. Laredo finished ahead of two other Texas cities as Grand Prairie came in at 165 and Brownsville was ranked third-from last at No. 180. However, Laredo also ranked behind 12 other cities across the state.
$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days
Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
A Profile on Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted
With a state as large as Texas, there's multiple people that live in the Lone Star State. Unfortunately, some of these individuals to make decisions that affect many others. Sometimes, these choices even harm others. Because of this, the Texas Department of Safety has a list of those Most Wanted...
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
In after-hours notice, Gov. Greg Abbott announces another leadership change for the Department of Family and Protective Services
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After a tumultuous three years at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Jaime Masters is out of a job. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Stephanie Muth, a...
Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
