In a study released by WalletHub, Laredo was ranked among the worst cities in the country for singles as it was placed in the bottom 12%. The Gateway City was ranked No. 160 among the 182 cities involved in the study making it the 23rd worst city for singles. Laredo finished ahead of two other Texas cities as Grand Prairie came in at 165 and Brownsville was ranked third-from last at No. 180. However, Laredo also ranked behind 12 other cities across the state.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO