Texas State

conchovalleyhomepage.com

Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount Wednesday in his hard-fought race for a state Senate seat in South Texas. Hinojosa lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia, according to official results that were released Monday. There were 175,415 total votes in the election. […]
MySanAntonio

Laredo ranks among worst cities for singles in Texas and US

In a study released by WalletHub, Laredo was ranked among the worst cities in the country for singles as it was placed in the bottom 12%. The Gateway City was ranked No. 160 among the 182 cities involved in the study making it the 23rd worst city for singles. Laredo finished ahead of two other Texas cities as Grand Prairie came in at 165 and Brownsville was ranked third-from last at No. 180. However, Laredo also ranked behind 12 other cities across the state.
LAREDO, TX
Washington Examiner

$14 million in meth and cocaine seized from drivers at Texas border in two days

Federal customs officers inspecting vehicles at a border crossing in South Texas discovered $14 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in three vehicles over a two-day span. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the Rio Grande Valley busted drivers...
PHARR, TX
CBS DFW

Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke returned $1 million check from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke returned a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried four days before Election Day, his campaign told The Texas Tribune this week. Bankman-Fried founded FTX,...
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
