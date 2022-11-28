ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC ranked fourth in AP Poll

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The USC Trojans are entering the final week of the college football season in prime position to make the College Football Playoff as the fourth-ranked team in the country.

The Trojans are coming off of a 38-27 win over 15th-ranked Notre Dame to help solidify their argument in being one of the final four teams to make the playoffs.

USC sits behind three undefeated teams heading into the conference championships this weekend.

Top-ranked Georgia will face LSU for a chance to run the table in the SEC.

Michigan will head into the Big Ten Championship after defeating Ohio State in convincing fashion in Columbus.

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against Kansas State for a second time trying to remain perfect on the year.

The Trojans could use one of the undefeated teams to lose to help their case in case they lose to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night in Las Vegas.

If the Trojans fall, Ohio State and Alabama are on their tail to potentially replace them as the final team in the playoffs.

The official College Football Playoff Rankings will be released Tuesday ahead of the championship games.

The final rankings will be released during the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday.

