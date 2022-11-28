Read full article on original website
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
Jaroslav Halak gets his first Rangers win on seventh try
OTTAWA, Ontario — When goalie Jaroslav Halak took the ice for his seventh start of the season Wednesday night against the Senators, he was still in search of his first win as a Ranger. The fact that he hadn’t backstopped the team he joined in the offseason to a single victory could’ve weighed on him. It could’ve crept inside his mind every time he settled between the pipes. The fact is, however, Halak isn’t rattled easily. And when the Rangers needed it most, Halak stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to help the club snap a three-game losing skid...
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
Flyers snap ten-game skid; defeat Islanders 3-1
Last night, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 3-1. Snapping their ten-game losing streak, the Flyers have won their first game since November 8th, 2022. After an eventful final few minutes during Saturday’s game, which included some fights, that energy carried into the Wells Fargo Center. It took :07 for Zack MacEwen and Matt Martin to square off. A second after that fight, Nicolas Deslauriers and Ross Johnston dropped the gloves.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss
The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-3 Win vs. the Rangers – 11/28/22
On Nov. 28 the New Jersey Devils secured a comeback victory against the New York Rangers and earned their spot at the top of the league standings accumulating 38 points in 23 games. Additionally, they became the first team in NHL history to win 13 games in the month of November.
