There was plenty of concern among Packers' fans over the health of Aaron Rodgers after he left Sunday's game against the Eagles. The 38-year-old quarterback took a big hit to the chest in the third quarter and appeared to have issues throwing the ball and moving on his team's next drive. He went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return to the game as Jordan Love came in to finish the game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO