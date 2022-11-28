Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Aaron Rodgers play this week? Latest news, injury updates on Packers QB's status vs. Bears
There was plenty of concern among Packers' fans over the health of Aaron Rodgers after he left Sunday's game against the Eagles. The 38-year-old quarterback took a big hit to the chest in the third quarter and appeared to have issues throwing the ball and moving on his team's next drive. He went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return to the game as Jordan Love came in to finish the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Fantasy Football Stats: Michael Gallup heating up, Deebo's usage, Hollywood Brown is back & BUF/NE preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don go through all 32 NFL teams and provide one interesting stat for each one of them in an effort to make you, the listener, a smarter fantasy football player. Find out why Isiah Pacheco might...
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Russell Wilson lost the locker room? Nathaniel Hackett denies 'gossip' around Broncos QB
It's not a good sign when the Broncos head coach is fielding questions over whether the team's big offseason acquisition and long-term quarterback has lost the locker room just 10 games into the season. But this season has been filled with nothing but bad signs for Denver. NFL Network's Tom...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
ng-sportingnews.com
Russell Wilson draws Bo Callahan comparisons after 'half' of Broncos teammates show up to QB's birthday party
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason, the hope was that the veteran quarterback would help to fix Denver's woes at the position. Instead, Wilson has struggled immensely while leading the Broncos to a 3-8 record and last place in the AFC West, and the situation around him seems to be rapidly deteriorating.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns
Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
ng-sportingnews.com
Trent Dilfer coaching experience: UAB set to hire former NFL QB, ESPN analyst as head coach
The NFL analyst coaching pipeline is strong. Former ESPN talking head Jeff Saturday was a surprise hiring for the Colts, landing the job with Indianapolis despite having no collegiate or NFL coaching experience. Following in his footsteps is former ESPN football analyst Trent Dilfer, who reportedly landed the head coaching...
ng-sportingnews.com
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it
Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
ng-sportingnews.com
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jeff Saturday bemoans late-game time management in Colts' loss to Steelers: 'I wish I had that third down back'
Jeff Saturday fell to 1-2 as Colts head coach Monday, dropping a primetime matchup to the Steelers 24-17. Marring the loss was some bizarre late-game clock management that saw Saturday seemingly being overly conservative with his timeouts. With under a minute left in the game and all three timeouts remaining,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
