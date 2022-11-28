What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Australia and Denmark square off as Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, with each side looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages.Denmark began their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before falling to defending champions France after a valiant display.FOLLOW LIVE: Australia vs Denmark - latest World Cup updatesMeanwhile, Australia led against France before suffering a 4-1 loss in their tournament opener, but sealed a vital victory over Tunisia in their next outing.As such, France have already secured a place in the last 16, while Australia would progress with a win...

17 HOURS AGO