What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

By Dominic Booth
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Croatia vs Belgium prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group F finale

Two upper-echelon European sides with their World Cup hopes on the line match up in their Group F finale at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium were favorites to win the group, but now come into this match likely needing a win to advance. They currently sit third in the group, and with Morocco a point ahead and playing an eliminated Canada side in their finale, a draw almost surely won't do the trick.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
sporf.com

Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal

Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
NBC Sports

Japan vs Spain: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Top spot in Group E will be on the line when Spain and Japan face off in their group-stage finale at the 2022 World Cup on Thursday. A draw will likely do the trick and see leaders Spain (4 points) to finish top of Group E, unless Costa Rica (3 points – 3rd) pull off a second colossal upset of the tournament and beat Germany (1 point – 4th). Japan (3 points – 2nd) could also advance with a draw, pending the result of Costa Rica vs Germany.
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Australia and Denmark square off as Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, with each side looking to seal a spot in the knockout stages.Denmark began their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before falling to defending champions France after a valiant display.FOLLOW LIVE: Australia vs Denmark - latest World Cup updatesMeanwhile, Australia led against France before suffering a 4-1 loss in their tournament opener, but sealed a vital victory over Tunisia in their next outing.As such, France have already secured a place in the last 16, while Australia would progress with a win...
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
ng-sportingnews.com

Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over

It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
NBC Sports

Poland vs Argentina, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Poland and Argentina surely didn’t plan to reach the marquee match of World Cup Group C with their knockout round status in doubt, but it’s been that kind of tournament in Qatar. Poland remains unbeaten in Qatar after beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Al Rayyan, adding to the...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.

