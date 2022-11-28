Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals
Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
What happens if Orange County football teams win CIF Regional Bowl Games this week?
Northwood’s Adam Harper powers for a touchdown past Lakewood’s EJ Baltazar in Saturday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills and Whittier Christian football teams all earned berths in the CIF Regional Bowl Games this weekend.
PHOTOS: Cypress football team gave fans plenty to cheer about during 13-win season
Coach Rick Feldman and quarterback Aidan Houston were masterminds of a 13-1 season for Cypress football. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Centurions lost to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game. Moments after a disappointing 40-7 loss to Downey in the CIF Division 4 championship game Friday...
The Los Alamitos Youth Basketball League fast approaches
The Los Alamitos Co-ed Youth Basketball League, sponsored by both MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach and Jr. Clippers, is quickly approaching! As an enhancement to the league, a partnership with Jr. Clippers has been created. Divisions offered range from K-8th grade and registration can be completed online or in-person at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak Street). Practices will take place at local school sites during the week and games will take place on Saturdays at the Oak Middle School Gym (10821 Oak Street). More information regarding practices sites and times can be found online at cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation.
TVT, Portola, Cypress, Yorba Linda, Dana Hills, Villa Park and Laguna Hills capture victories
TARBUT V’ TORAH 59, RIO HONDO ACADEMY 39: Tarbut V’Torah’s boys basketball team, which trailed by one point at halftime, captured a nonleague win Tuesday. Freshman Ari Varon lead the Lions with 12 points. Isaac Joelson had 11 points, Yonah Light 10 points, Ryan Baron 10 points and Jake Goblentz-Brown eight points for TVT (2-2).
Eight OC boys basketball teams competing in tourney at Portola and Woodbridge
Portola Coach Brian Smith talks to his players during a timeout last season. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Portola and Woodbridge high schools in Irvine will be the site of the 2nd annual Mariko Memorial Boys Classic beginning Monday, Nov. 28 and running through Saturday, Dec. 3. “Last...
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
Winter Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, December 9, 2022
Four stakes worth a combined $700,000 highlight the 2022 Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The six-day season will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and continue through Sunday, Dec. 18. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The first of...
Local Teen Earns Eagle Scout Honor After Donating Hockey Equipment to Local Boys & Girls Club
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange Coast College Dean of Students selected for NASPA Regional Award
Orange Coast College Dean of Students Dr. Derek Vergara is the recipient of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region VI Community College Professional Award for 2022. Dr. Vergara was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 14. “This [award] is presented to an individual who has demonstrated...
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary
The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
A car crashed into an elementary school in Anaheim on Monday night
A car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School, at the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane in Anaheim, at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday night according to the Anaheim Police Department. The responding police officers found that a single vehicle had rammed through a gate before crashing into lunch tables...
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Highs are expected to remain in the 60s, with a chance of precipitation at the end...
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
O.C. charter school seeking help with construction costs
The Orange County Classical Academy is asking for help in construction cost, adding up to 2.4 million. “We did not anticipate this large of debt. We are reaching out to supporters of our mission to donate and help cover these costs,” said Rebecca Holz, campaign organizer. The school’s goal...
SCORE Orange County workshop: What makes a great website by Stuart Atkins
Don’t miss SCORE Orange County’s live workshop, What Makes a Great Website By Stuart Atkins! This workshop will take place at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92692 on Tuesday November 29th from 5:30 PM to 7:30PM with check-in at 5:00PM. The foundation of your digital marketing...
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College
On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS GIRL SCOUTS OF OC
FUND DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS. GIRL SCOUTS OF ORANGE COUNTY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. Husain will rally Orange County to invest in Girl Scouts who will change the world. Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC) announced today the appointment of Shaheen Husain to its executive team as Chief Development...
St. Irenaeus Music Ministry to hold Noel Night Concert on December 9, 2022
All are invited to enjoy a festive holiday concert presented by St. Irenaeus Music Ministry, led by Music Director, Anthony Kocal, at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9th in St. Irenaeus Church, 5201 Evergreen Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. There will be songs by the Saint Irenaeus Parish Choir, the Filipino Catholic Federation Choir, the Youth Choir, and the small group, Fully Alive, as well as Christmas sing-a-longs. This event is free to the public, but donations are welcome. The theme this year is “Hope is Born.” Let your spirits soar with the gift of music to welcome the birth of the baby, Jesus. Light refreshments will be available on the patio after the concert.
