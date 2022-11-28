Two teams will enter, more than likely only one will survive, as Ecuador and Senegal meet to determine which Group A side earns a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Ecuador come in with the slight advantage, knowing just a draw will see them into the Round of 16. Senegal, meanwhile, are likely to have to claim victory to advance — unless hosts Qatar can pull of the most unlikely of victories over current table-toppers Netherlands.

