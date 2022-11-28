Read full article on original website
Can USA beat Netherlands at World Cup? USMNT has a chance against Dutch in Round of 16 knockout stage
The United States ground out a gutsy win over Iran in the final match of their 2022 World Cup group stage slate, sealing a date with the Netherlands in the Round of 16. While fans are still celebrating the victory, which came at a time when a win was the only result that would see the USMNT through, the focus now turns to their next opponent.
Canada vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group F finale
Canada have been an energetic side that has tested their opposition, but mistakes from an inexperienced team have proven their downfall and see them already eliminated from World Cup 2022 as they enter this final Group F game against Morocco. On the other end, Morocco sit on four points thanks...
Australia vs Denmark final score, result: Leckie winner sends Socceroos into World Cup Round of 16
Australia progressed to the World Cup Round of 16 for only the second time in their history after Mathew Leckie's second-half winner sent Denmark crashing out at the group stage. The Socceroos began their Group D decider thinking a draw would be sufficient but with Tunisia surprisingly beating France, who...
Why are the final World Cup matches of the group stage played at the same time? Simultaneous kickoffs explained
One of the beauties of the FIFA World Cup is how you can catch every single match without having to choose between them. That is until the closing fixtures of the group stage, where both matches in each group kickoff at exactly the same time. We've now reached that point...
Who is the world No. 1 in men's tennis? Updated ATP rankings and explainer
The mantle of world number one in tennis is something every player aspires for but few ever achieve. When it comes to men's singles, only a handful of names have held top spot over the past two decades. But a new generation of talent is coming through with young players...
Marnus Labuschagne credits Gabba experience for opening-day century against West Indies
Marnus Labuschagne has credited his experience on The Gabba deck for his opening-day century in Perth, revealing the similarities between the two grounds helped him start the series against West Indies in style. As he so often does, Labuschagne came out of the blocks with a big score against a...
Top 5 USA World Cup goals: Where Christian Pulisic's winner ranks on list at men's FIFA tournaments
Since he left the United States as a teenager to join the esteemed Borussia Dortmund club in Germany, this was the moment so many who follow American soccer had expected. The USMNT would need a goal in the worst way, and Christian Pulisic would deliver. As painful as it was...
Phil Foden back: Will Gareth Southgate keep faith with Man City star after breakout World Cup display?
On Tuesday, swathes of England fans finally got their wish. Phil Foden started a World Cup game. Gareth Southgate included the Manchester City star as one of four changes to face Wales in their final Group B clash. Foden appeared as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran...
Argentina vs Poland final score, result: Second-half goals send Lionel Messi and Co. to World Cup round of 16
Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez took Argentina into the round of 16 at World Cup 2022 with a victory against Poland, who also advanced as Group C runners-up despite the defeat. Poland started the day top of the section but barely threatened against a dominant Argentina,...
Why USA vs Iran World Cup match is about more than just soccer: Peeling back the many layers of a massive game
When Cobi Jones took the field with 10 other members of the United States men’s national team on that June day in 1998, it was one of a record-breaking 164 times he represented his country in a soccer game, but it was entirely different than all the rest. It...
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia final score, result: El Tri out of World Cup 2022 on goal difference despite victory
Mexico could not extend their proud record of reaching the Round of 16 at every World Cup since 1994 as they beat Saudi Arabia but failed to progress after losing out to Poland on goal difference. El Tri had not experienced a group-stage exit at a global tournament since 1978...
Lionel Messi height: How tall is Argentina World Cup star and PSG phenom?
Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. He has dazzled time and again, with his on-ball skills some of the best the world has ever seen. His glittering runs, mind-blowing dribbles, and stunning goals have left mouths agape of fans and fellow players alike.
How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Two teams will enter, more than likely only one will survive, as Ecuador and Senegal meet to determine which Group A side earns a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Ecuador come in with the slight advantage, knowing just a draw will see them into the Round of 16. Senegal, meanwhile, are likely to have to claim victory to advance — unless hosts Qatar can pull of the most unlikely of victories over current table-toppers Netherlands.
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: Updated rankings in the Golden Boot race
There is a foursome of forward who are leading the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race. France's Kylian Mbappe and Ecuador's Enner Valencia were joined by rising Dutch star Cody Gakpo and England forward Marcus Rashford at the summit of the scorers list. Of this leading group of players,...
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
