ng-sportingnews.com

Who is the world No. 1 in men's tennis? Updated ATP rankings and explainer

The mantle of world number one in tennis is something every player aspires for but few ever achieve. When it comes to men's singles, only a handful of names have held top spot over the past two decades. But a new generation of talent is coming through with young players...
Lionel Messi height: How tall is Argentina World Cup star and PSG phenom?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. He has dazzled time and again, with his on-ball skills some of the best the world has ever seen. His glittering runs, mind-blowing dribbles, and stunning goals have left mouths agape of fans and fellow players alike.
How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

Two teams will enter, more than likely only one will survive, as Ecuador and Senegal meet to determine which Group A side earns a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Ecuador come in with the slight advantage, knowing just a draw will see them into the Round of 16. Senegal, meanwhile, are likely to have to claim victory to advance — unless hosts Qatar can pull of the most unlikely of victories over current table-toppers Netherlands.
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: Updated rankings in the Golden Boot race

There is a foursome of forward who are leading the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race. France's Kylian Mbappe and Ecuador's Enner Valencia were joined by rising Dutch star Cody Gakpo and England forward Marcus Rashford at the summit of the scorers list. Of this leading group of players,...
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over

It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.

