Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: England weigh up STUNNING move for former Wales boss Warren Gatland if they sack Eddie Jones following dire autumn campaign... and Steve Borthwick could work with Kiwi before taking over after the World Cup
Warren Gatland is understood to be open to taking charge of England on a caretaker basis if Eddie Jones is sacked. The Kiwi has flown home to New Zealand after punditry duties for the autumn internationals, but he may not be there for long as, all of a sudden, the man who coached Wales for 12 years and has overseen the Lions on three tours finds himself preparing for the possibility of another long-haul assignment.
Sporting News
Former Melbourne stalwart ‘blown away’ by Wayne Bennett’s vision for the Dolphins
Kenny Bromwich has listed a number of factors which contributed to his decision in leaving the Melbourne Storm after nearly a decade of service, yet a conversation with Wayne Bennett proved to be the catalyst that caused the Kiwi international to commit to The Dolphins. “To be able to be...
ng-sportingnews.com
Greg Marzhew lands at Newcastle Knights after Titans swap winger for Chris Randall
The Titans and Knights have completed a player swap which will see hooker Chris Randall head to the Gold Coast and outside back Greg Marzhew go the other way. Marzhew joins the Knights on a three-year deal, while Randall's contract with Gold Coast is for two years. Randall, who turns...
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Sporting News
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
Bonkers football jargon puts people off the game. It needs an idiot filter, and I’m volunteering
I started out in journalism presenting programmes about financial matters. I tried to take this often complicated subject matter and make it as simple as possible. When I moved into presenting football on television, it often felt as if we were endeavouring to do the opposite – take something as simple as football and make it as complicated as possible. Don’t get me wrong: the analysis of the best ex-footballers in the business, as long as they use the most accessible language, can be fascinating. My favourite to work with was the former Arsenal and England player Lee Dixon. To make sure what he was saying was intelligible, he used to run it past me first. He called me, very few might say unkindly, his idiot filter. But I was very proud to perform this function for him because I was very good at it.
ng-sportingnews.com
The ‘development philosophy’ behind Brad Arthur’s new coaching set-up at Parramatta
Parramatta’s development model has been bearing fruit and the club's hierarchy believe it will continue to do so under Brad Arthur, as a fresh injection of coaching talent joins the Eels’ set-up for 2023. Trent Barrett is the headline name on a list also featuring former South Sydney...
ng-sportingnews.com
Phil Foden back: Will Gareth Southgate keep faith with Man City star after breakout World Cup display?
On Tuesday, swathes of England fans finally got their wish. Phil Foden started a World Cup game. Gareth Southgate included the Manchester City star as one of four changes to face Wales in their final Group B clash. Foden appeared as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Iran...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
The first verdicts have begun to be handed down with Groups A, B and D wrapping up play. We already have our first two Round of 16 matchups and we'll have two more by the end of Wednesday. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for...
Soccer-Emotional Wright dedicates Australia win to sick mother-in-law
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - Australia defender Bailey Wright paid an emotional tribute to his wife and ill mother-in-law after their 1-0 upset of Denmark, having received difficult news while his team mates celebrated at the World Cup.
BBC
Kyle Sinckler: England and Bristol prop out for month with leg injury
England and Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler will be out up to four weeks after suffering a leg injury in last weekend's 27-13 defeat by South Africa. Sinckler was replaced at half-time during the disappointing loss at Twickenham on Saturday. The tight-head prop played in all four of England's Autumn Nations...
Comments / 0