Safeguards Subject Matter Expert

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

For the highest safeguards standards, we need the best possible team.

The challenge

Often in the public eye, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) is an evolving public corporation. Essentially, we’re responsible for shaping and delivering the regulation of nuclear safety, security and safeguards across the UK. As our Safeguards Subject Matter Expert, you’ll be the heart of our work, developing vital technical standards so the industry can account for and control their nuclear material, each and every day. Supporting the Professional Lead, you’ll also have a tremendous opportunity to mould a growing Specialism.

The role

As the UK’s national nuclear regulator, we’re constantly striving to make safeguards and regulatory practice the best they can be. As Safeguards Subject Matter Expert, you’ll drive technical standards, shaping and strengthening the UK’s safeguards regulatory regime. At the same time, you’ll play an integral part in developing the Specialism, alongside our Professional Lead.

As well as reviewing technical guidance and giving expert advice, you’ll represent ONR on the national and international stage. It’s a highly visible role, where you’ll deal with everyone from operators, the government and the public, to the IAEA, ESARDA and other international partners. At this level, you’ll also be expected to manage the specialism’s capability and capacity, ensuring we have the talent we need. Future-focused, you’ll be the architect of tomorrow’s Safeguards team.

The person

Credibility is imperative, so you must be a proven expert. We’re looking for nationally and internationally recognised safeguards expertise plus a relevant degree (or equivalent). Your knowledge should cover safeguards implementation and nuclear materials accountancy and control, including application and analysis. Membership of a relevant professional institution would be ideal, but equivalent professional experience is also welcome.

In addition to strong technical talent, you’ll need highly developed people skills. Self-aware and decisive, you can influence stakeholders, work collaboratively and present complex technical matters clearly. As articulate on paper as you are in person, you write concise, high quality reports. With this skillset you’ll be a good leader who can develop others and make an impact from day one.

The rewards

We offer competitive salaries at the ONR, with this role attracting a salary of £79,680 - £86,707 plus an additional £4,052 London Weighting Allowance if applicable. Furthermore, you’ll be eligible for a substantial Civil Service Pension scheme (including ill-health retirement and lump sum family benefits), and generous holiday entitlement.

About us

ONR is a Public Corporation with a mission to protect society by securing safe nuclear operations. Our staff are drawn from a wide range of professional backgrounds with specialist inspectors to deliver our core business including civil engineering, radiological protection, human factors, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and nuclear physics. And together they’re involved in everything from assessing safety cases, inspecting nuclear sites, communicating our decisions, training new recruits and representing the UK and ONR within the wider international nuclear community.

Closing date: 29 November 2022.

