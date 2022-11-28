Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Stars sign Hintz to $67.6M, 8-year extension through 2030-31
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars have signed center Roope Hintz, a nearly point-a-game player in the prime of his career, to a $67.6 million, eight-year contract extension. “He brings so much to us,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said Tuesday. “He realizes now who he is. He came into the league three, four years ago finding his way. He started out probably as the third-line center man and very responsible, and all of a sudden he’s groomed into this No. 1 center man. You can just see the confidence that he has now.”
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
cbs17
Carolina trades for Golden Knights defenseman Zack Hayes after Ethan Bear experiment fails
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes are trying again to build up their blue line by acquiring another young defenseman. Carolina acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations, President and General Manager Don Waddell said. Hayes has played the majority of his career...
NBC Sports
Maroon has perfect response to Jack Edwards' comments about his weight
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon is turning an uncomfortable situation into a positive one. During the Lightning's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night, NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards joked about Maroon's weight, while also saying "inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like going four hours without a meal". Edwards made a pizza joke, too.
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NBC Sports
This crazy Bergeron stat shows Bruins star is still NHL's best two-way forward
The Boston Bruins are once again one of the NHL's best defensive teams, and their success at that end of the ice has been a huge catalyst in the franchise's historically strong start to the 2022-23 season. Boston entered Wednesday with a league-best 19-3-0 record after beating the Tampa Bay...
NBC Sports
Penguins’ Kris Letang out indefinitely after 2nd stroke
PITTSBURGH — Kris Letang plays hockey with a grace and inexhaustible fluidity seemingly impervious to the rigors of spending nearly half his life in the NHL. For the second time in less than a decade, however, a major health scare has brought Letang’s career to a halt. The...
NHL
Caps Overwhelm Canucks, 5-1
Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the first period - making plenty of history in the process - to stake the Caps to a much-needed early lead, and Washington built on the lead in an impressive 5-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver on Tuesday night. While the win was Washington's third in its last four games, the Caps did shake off a six-game road losing streak with Tuesday's triumph, their longest road slide in over 15 years.
Yardbarker
Flyers begin homestand with rematch versus Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers begin a five-game homestand, hosting the rematch versus the New York Islanders. The Flyers look to snap their ten-game losing streak. New York Islanders (15-8-0) On Saturday, the Islanders dominated the Flyers, 5-2. Down, 2-1, in the second period, the Islanders rallied and controlled the third to...
Yardbarker
Mattias Samuelsson’s Value Shown in Return to Sabres Lineup
While he has only been with the Buffalo Sabres for a short period of time, Mattias Samuelssons ’ impact on the team cannot be questioned. The former second-round pick has become one of the more impressive and important players throughout the organization. His on-ice chemistry with Rasmus Dahlin and overall strong defensive play makes him one of the most crucial pieces of the team currently, and he will be moving forward too. His role will continue to grow, and having him locked into the lineup for the next seven years will be crucial to the Sabres’ future success.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Grading every Bruin at the quarter pole of a record-setting start to 2022
The Boston Bruins are the NHL's best team at the quarter point of the 2022-23 NHL season. It's a pretty surprising development when you consider that first-line left wing Brad Marchand, No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four defenseman Matt Grzelcyk all missed the start of the campaign recovering from offseason surgeries.
