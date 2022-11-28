Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive's California Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Anaheim Canyon debuts
The Comanches are 6-0 on the year
No. 4 Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks takes down No. 5 Modesto Christian in premier game of NorCal Tip-off Classic
As usual, event organizer Gerry Freitas saved the best to last Saturday night at Dublin High School. In this case, it wasn't necessarily the game, but Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks was far and away the class of the 15th annual NorCal Tip-Off Classic. The Knights utilized one of the most potent trios in ...
Highlights: La Costa Canyon leads wire-to-wire, defeats Santa Fe Christian 58-41 in non-league showdown
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. -- La Costa Canyon got back into the win column on Tuesday night, defeating host Santa Fe Christian 58-41, to even their season record at 2-2. The Mavericks led 21-17 after one quarter and opened up an 11-point halftime lead after holding the Eagles (3-2) to four second quarter ...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Pulls Away From St. Bonaventure to Claim 76-51 Victory
Sophomores Luke Zuffellato and Carter Battle combined to score 37 points as the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team pulled away for a 76-51 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gymnasium. The visiting Seraphs came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record and had not...
Top Prep Performers from Monday and Tuesday in basketball, soccer, water polo, wrestling
Highlights from Monday and Tuesday in high school sports:. Sam Noah and Ashton Brown each scored 14 points to lead Foothill Tech (2-3) to a 58-42 win over Hueneme. Freshman Joe Sterling finished with 36 points as Crespi edged Simi Valley 72-71 on the first day of the Bob Hawking Showcase at Simi Valley High. Ryder Mjoen scored 23 points, Justin Rener hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Caleb Peters scored 13 points, and Brady MacLean had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Pioneers (3-3).
Prep Football: Notre Dame faces St. Charles in D3 Select Semi-Finals for a 3rd year in a row
High School football semi-finals and seven Acadiana area schools. One of which is the Notre Dame Pios. They play in the Division 3 Select playoffs on Friday against St. Charles Catholic from Laplace, LA. The Pios facing the Comets for the 3rd straight year in the semi-finals. SCC has won the previous two meetings. But, […]
Boys’ Basketball: Cabrillo Rolls Past Anaheim
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Consistent intensity helped Cabrillo boys’ basketball get above .500 by beating Anaheim 73-51 at home on Tuesday night. That superior effort and energy was sparked by guard Deshon McMiller, who scored a game-high 24 points to go...
Chloe Elbaz finishes fifth, Marjourie Lopez ninth at CIF State cross country meet
Chloe Elbaz of Xavier Prep finished fifth and Marjourie Lopez of Shadow Hills took ninth in a separate race at the CIF State cross country meet on Saturday, to cap a historic cross country season for the pair of runners and their teams. The Saints finished eighth as a team in Division 5...
