Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Pulls Away From St. Bonaventure to Claim 76-51 Victory

Sophomores Luke Zuffellato and Carter Battle combined to score 37 points as the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team pulled away for a 76-51 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gymnasium. The visiting Seraphs came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record and had not...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Top Prep Performers from Monday and Tuesday in basketball, soccer, water polo, wrestling

Highlights from Monday and Tuesday in high school sports:. Sam Noah and Ashton Brown each scored 14 points to lead Foothill Tech (2-3) to a 58-42 win over Hueneme. Freshman Joe Sterling finished with 36 points as Crespi edged Simi Valley 72-71 on the first day of the Bob Hawking Showcase at Simi Valley High. Ryder Mjoen scored 23 points, Justin Rener hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Caleb Peters scored 13 points, and Brady MacLean had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Pioneers (3-3).
SIMI VALLEY, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball: Cabrillo Rolls Past Anaheim

The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Consistent intensity helped Cabrillo boys’ basketball get above .500 by beating Anaheim 73-51 at home on Tuesday night. That superior effort and energy was sparked by guard Deshon McMiller, who scored a game-high 24 points to go...
ANAHEIM, CA

