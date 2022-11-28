ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

There are near-term concerns for Big Lots, Baozun, and Coinbase. Big Lots and Baozun announce quarterly results this week. The reports could be problematic. Coinbase hit an all-time low last week, but the crypto market needs to recover before the trading exchange is back in fashion.
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results.
Zacks.com

Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023

The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
NASDAQ

European shares pare gains as technology, consumer stocks weigh

ASM rises on expectation of smaller fall in China sales. Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares gave up gains on Tuesday as technology and consumer stocks slipped, offsetting a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests. The pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Motley Fool

Investors Liked These 2 Stock Buyouts Tuesday

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery jumped after getting a buyout bid from Boston Scientific. HSBC agreed to sell its Canadian banking unit to Royal Bank of Canada.
invezz.com

FTSE 100 price forecast ahead of the last trading month of the year

FTSE 100 price forecast based on a bullish flag pattern points to higher levels. FTSE 100 is back at levels seen at the start of the trading year. It was a wild year for UK investors. Besides double-digit inflation and labor shortages, politics moved financial markets too. Take the mini-budget’s...
The Independent

FTSE 100 finishes at five-month high as rally continues

The FTSE 100 has finished the month at its highest closing price for five months as its recent purple patch continued.Strong commodity and energy stocks were once again the driving force for a positive session for London traders.The City’s top index finished the day up 61.05 points, or 0.81%, at 7,573.05.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The FTSE 100 continues to outperform its peers and is now up 1% for the year.“Stronger commodity prices have played a big part in helping the index to best its rivals as indices gird themselves for the final run to year-end, and...
TheStreet

Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

(VIGI) - Get Free Report. Morningstar rates the fund silver, its second highest rating after gold. “Foreign-stock funds have had a tough decade relative to the U.S. market, and a strong dollar continues to weigh heavily on foreign investments,” Armour wrote. “But this fund has made the most...
techaiapp.com

Is Options Trading a Good Career in Singapore?

In recent years, options trading has become a popular career choice in Singapore. But is it really a good career option? First, let’s examine the pros and cons of options trading. On the plus side, options trading can be a very lucrative career. If you know what you’re doing,...

