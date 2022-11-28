Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
fishduck.com
Three Additional Candidates to Become the Next Ducks Offensive Coordinator
By now it’s not news to any of you that Coach Kenny Dillingham has become the new head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, making him the youngest HC in the FBS. That is a huge feat, and I wish him good luck in this new chapter of his career. With that said, it’s time to take a look at a few candidates who could possibly replace him in Eugene.
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?
The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon means Vegas, baby? Or Sun Bowl: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s Reser Stadium thriller, Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon. They talk about the game, what it means and how it impacts the Beavers’...
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 13
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 13 of the 2022 season:. Tyler Shough, QB Texas Tech: 30 of 50 for 436 yards with two touchdowns and nine carries for 44 yards in 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma. Robby Ashford, QB...
Ducks face off against red-hot shooting Cougars in Pac-12 opener
The Oregon Ducks (3-4) will open up Pac-12 play Thursday night in Eugene against a Washington State Cougar (4-2) program that will bring to the floor some of the best shooters in the country. "They got some great shooters," said Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman. "We may need...
Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners
The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
kezi.com
Chemical spill at University of Oregon forces evacuation
EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
Emerald Media
Large new apartment building follows a wave of student housing development
It has been a couple months since the lot next to The 515 apartment complex, which used to house several small businesses, has been gated off and development began for a seven story student housing building called The Standard. It is currently being built at 435 E. Broadway. The 703...
orangemedianetwork.com
Businesses in downtown Corvallis express concern over multiple date extensions on BROW program
Some businesses in downtown Corvallis would say that building outdoor seating platforms on the road outside their storefront is what got them through the COVID-19 pandemic. This is definitely the case for Christina Jancila, business owner of Pot and Pizza Marie Janes Cannabis Connection & Zerpoli Pizza. The outdoor dining program — called Business Right of Way by city officials — allowed businesses to create seating in the parking lots and roads outside their businesses, allowing for customers to continue dining at their restaurants while still social distancing.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0