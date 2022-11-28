EUGENE, Ore. -- A chemical spill at the University of Oregon forced the evacuation of several buildings Tuesday evening, officials at Eugene Springfield Fire confirmed. The spill was reported in Pacific Hall at 1025 University St. on the UO campus at about 3:40 p.m. on November 29. A lab technician reportedly dropped a bottle containing beta-mercaptoethanol, causing it to shatter and give off toxic fumes. The chemical is used in biological research and can be deadly with prolonged exposure, although brief exposure usually causes irritation to exposed areas including breathing passageways. Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed that a hazardous materials team was dispatched to the area, and surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The scene was quickly cleaned up, and fire teams left at about 5:30 p.m.

