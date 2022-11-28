ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Xbox series S Cyber Monday deal sees the games console reduced to its lowest ever price

By Jasper Pickering
 3 days ago

The Black Friday sales have now come to an end, but fear not because Cyber Monday is now in full swing.

If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming , it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in.

Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk ), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution.

It’s also an excellent way to experience what Game Pass has to offer. Much like a Netflix monthly subscription , Game Pass gives players access to more than 100 titles, including the latest Microsoft-exclusive games.

New additions worth checking out right now include sleeper indie hit Vampire Survivors and medieval detective sim Pentiment , if you’re after some recommendations. To find out how to save £60 on a brand new console this Cyber Monday, keep reading below for more deal details.

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £189, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c54si_0jPYxvQj00

The Xbox series S is currently discounted by £60 at Currys, as part of its Cyber Monday offering. It’s a remarkably good deal on a games console in 2022 that was already decent value, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a console to play the latest games.

In our round-up of the best gaming consoles to play in 2022 we said: “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

Many UK retailers take part and slash the prices of big-name brands, including Apple , Dyson , Nintendo , Sky , Virgin Media , Gymshark , Pandora , Our Place and more.

Black Friday 2022 in the UK was on 25 November but it’s no longer a one-day affair because, for most brands and retailers, the sale spans the weekend until Cyber Monday. Thankfully for you, throughout Cyber Weekend, we’re on hand updating our guides to everything from TVs , laptops , gaming , and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

