Breaks of sun today

Another day of clouds is in store for our Tuesday as temperatures fall a bit cooler. Our afternoon highs will hang in the upper 40s and a few of us will squeak out a 50 for our high. Winds will begin to pick up in speed and shift to be more out of the south as this potent cold front begins to approach the Mid-Atlantic. Rain will begin to filter in early as winds begin to kick up as well. The rain will come in waves throughout the day with some bands in the afternoon becoming a little heavier, while the winds will consistently be in the upper teens to mid 20 mph range with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The rain will clear out as we head into the evening time and replaced with cold air. Winds will still be quite blustery and coming in from the northwest. This will drop temperatures quickly to near freezing as we head into the overnight hours. A flash freeze could be possible in certain areas farther west. Closing out the work week will be on the cooler side before temperatures jump abck up for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Chance of rain showers, partly sunny, with a high near 53.