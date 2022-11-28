The FTSE 100 has finished the month at its highest closing price for five months as its recent purple patch continued.Strong commodity and energy stocks were once again the driving force for a positive session for London traders.The City’s top index finished the day up 61.05 points, or 0.81%, at 7,573.05.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The FTSE 100 continues to outperform its peers and is now up 1% for the year.“Stronger commodity prices have played a big part in helping the index to best its rivals as indices gird themselves for the final run to year-end, and...

12 HOURS AGO