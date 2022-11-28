Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
Costa Rica vs Germany prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Germany meet Costa Rica in a crucial match at the end of Group E of the Qatar World Cup. Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point and they can still escape from the group with a win here – though they would also need Spain to avoid defeat to Japan.Costa Rica have three points on the board after beating Japan last time out, but their goal difference is terrible after a thrashing at the hands of Spain, at that means they must...
As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home
A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
Japanese business pushes Hotel Chocolat to a loss
Hotel Chocolat’s return from the lows of the pandemic was hampered by the close collapse of its Japanese business over the last financial year – but closer to home sales remained strong.The chocolate retailer said it was asking what could have been done differently as it wrote off around £22 million from the Japanese joint venture set up in 2018.It came as the business swung to a pre-tax loss of £9.4 million in the year to late June, down from a £3.7 million profit a year earlier.The business said without the Japanese impairments, and other one-off charges, its pre-tax profit...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
