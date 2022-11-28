COP27 Climate Summit Missed Chance For Ambition On Fossil Fuels, Critics Say

Read full article on original website
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Russia-Ukraine war live: US hands Raytheon $1.2bn Ukraine missile systems contract; 6 million without power as winter begins
US Army has awarded contract for six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; winter officially begins for Ukraine amid mass power cuts
S.Africa's ruling ANC calls urgent talks as pressure grows on Ramaphosa
South Africa's ruling ANC party will hold emergency talks Thursday, the day after a report into scandal-hit President Cyril Ramaphosa paved the way for his possible impeachment. Following the report, his party's National Executive Committee will hold urgent talks today at 7pm (1700 GMT) to discuss the farm theft scandal, an ANC official told AFP. Coming two weeks before the ANC holds its crucial conference -- where it is due to elect new leadership -- the report has dealt a serious blow to Ramaphosa's re-election bid.
China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians
More Chinese cities are easing some anti-virus restrictions as police patrol their streets to head off protests
Croatia vs Belgium prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Croatia can knock Belgium out of the World Cup in the deciding fixture of Group F today.The 2018 finalists can either win or draw to book their place in the last 16 and will top group if they better Morocco’s result against Canada, who are out.Belgium must win, but Roberto Martinez’s side have been woeful so far in Qatar. The golden generation have looked their age and were beaten 2-0 by Morocco last time out.There have also been reports of disharmony in the Belgium camp following Kevin De Bruyne’s comments that the team were “too old” to win the...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
Is Japan vs Spain on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online
Spain look to clinch top spot in Group E at the World Cup when they face Japan, who are targeting another upset in Qatar.Hajime Moriyasu’s side were stunned by Costa Rica last time out, meaning victory here is essential to stand any hope of qualifying for the last 16. While Spain, who drew 1-1 with Germany in their second game, can clinch top spot and an easier route to the final on paper with another win.“There was a strange feeling in the changing room because we had the opportunity to beat Germany and we let it slip through our...
Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today
Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
Croatia vs Belgium live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV
Belgium must beat Croatia if they are to avoid elimination from the World Cup.Group F is coming down to the wire with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco all still able to qualify, while Canada have been knocked out.Croatia, who come into the decider top of the group, can qualify for the last 16 with a win or draw.Belgium, who beat Canada in their opening game before losing to Morocco, must therefore win in order to reach the knockout stages.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Croatia vs Belgium?The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 1 December at...
Gerardo Martino’s Mexico reign over after ‘huge failure’ at World Cup
Gerardo Martino confirmed his reign as Mexico head coach was over following their World Cup exit.Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure a round-of-16 spot as Poland finished second behind Argentina in Group C on goal difference.After the game, former Barcelona boss Martino – who has been in charge of Mexico since January 2019 – said: “The contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.“I am the man responsible for the frustration and disappointment. It is real sadness and I assume all the responsibility for this huge failure.”Mexico opened their...
