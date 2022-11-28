ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Life imitates 'Yellowstone' art for wolf-weary ranchers | GABEL

By Rachel Gabel
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbvCh_0jPYtcKg00
Rachel Gabel

I watch "Yellowstone." I’ll allow you to decide whether or not that’s a character flaw or just part of my charm. I tell you that to tell you this. In last Sunday’s episode, ranchers gathered to hear from the agency I would assume is the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department. Wolves were the entire agenda, so I was listening closely.

I watched as the wildlife agent told the gathered crowd that the tale of the big bad wolf is not true, and wolves would not leave the boundaries of the national park, and wolves wouldn’t kill their cattle. The camera panned through the crowd, and it looked much like the crowd that gathered in Glenwood Springs at a meeting hosted by the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association. It was a chance to hear about the final draft of the Stakeholder Advisory Group’s (SAG) final summary of recommendations for reintroduction of wolves to Colorado.

The gathered crowd on television looked much like the 80-some ranchers and outfitters and landowners who gathered in Gateway last week to hear from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and to sit before the Commission and have their two minutes to urge the Commission to consider the recommendations of the SAG, or support the 10(j) rule, or allow for lethal control of wolves that make a habit of killing livestock. Several people sat before the Commission and simply asked that they remember the people dealing with the wolves are real people who need to make real income for their families and their very real small communities.

The difference between the Hollywood version and the Colorado version that night, of course, was while the Yellowstone crowd erupted into a furious mob, the Colorado version behaved professionally at every turn.

Now that the final summary documents are available for both the SAG and the Technical Working Group (TWG), thanks to a tremendous amount of time dedicated by each member of both groups, the wait has begun for December 9 and the release of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan at a Commission meeting, followed by a series of five meetings around the state and virtually.

Prop 114 — which was passed by an incredibly slim margin through the use of big money from out-of-state groups and mostly by voters who have not one iota of skin in the game — requires that “restoration of the gray wolf to the state must be designed to resolve conflicts with persons engaged in ranching and farming in this state.” It also mandates that the CPW Commission whose members were handed this mess “must develop a plan to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado, using the best scientific data available; assist owners of livestock in preventing and resolving conflicts between gray wolves and livestock; and pay fair compensation to owners of livestock for any losses of livestock caused by gray wolves, as verified pursuant to the claim procedures authorized by sections 33-3-107 to 33-3-110.”

For the ranchers, outfitters and hunters on the Western Slope, this part of statute is important. They have done a good job of driving to Commission meetings and showing up. They’ve held up their end of the bargain. They’ve gone to Montana to tour ranches and to learn how to coexist with wolves. They’ve invested in fladry. They’ve been loyal and cooperative partners with their local CPW staffers.

Beginning Dec. 5, the ball is going to be in the court of off-ranch, non-outfitter, Front Range voters. It has not gone unnoticed by the Commission that the same faces are sitting before them repeatedly asking for their support. There are only so many ranchers who can leave the ranch just before calving season. There are only so many outfitters that can leave at the end of white tail season and the beginning of mountain lion season to speak for two minutes. There are only so many rural voters.

The people shouldering the burden of wolf restoration need Front Range voters to speak to the Commission. West Slope cattlemen need Front Range voters to urge the Commission to adopt the recommendations of the SAG, to allow lethal take for habitual depredators, to fairly compensate any livestock losses both direct and indirect, and to hear clearly the voices of reason over the din of the activists who used the state’s damnable ballot-initiative process to back entire industries into corners.

The draft plan will be posted online at WolfEngagementCO.org on Dec. 9. At the Dec. 9 virtual Commission meeting, CPW will walk through the draft plan and time will be provided for commissioner questions. A form for public comment will be posted at WolfEngagementCO.org on Dec. 9 and will remain open through Feb. 22, 2023.

Five statewide hearings will be held to acquire information from the public to be considered in developing the plan. The hearing dates and locations are Jan. 19, 2023, Colorado Springs; Jan. 25, 2023, Gunnison; Feb. 7, 2023, Rifle; Feb. 16, 2023, virtual via Zoom; and Feb. 22, 2023, Denver.

Rachel Gabel writes about agriculture and rural issues. She is assistant editor of The Fence Post Magazine, the region’s preeminent agriculture publication. Gabel is a daughter of the state’s oil and gas industry and a member of one of the state’s 12,000 cattle-raising families, and she has authored children’s books used in hundreds of classrooms to teach students about agriculture.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’

With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Judge Temporarily Restricts Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park

As of November 15, a Montana judge has reinstated wolf hunting restrictions near Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately. Just last year, the state relaxed the regulations for hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Montana officials allotted hunters and trappers to bag a total of 450 wolves for the 2021-2022 season. However, they soon had to shut down hunting near the parks after hunters took 23 Yellowstone wolves, most of which were in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?

Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set

In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both

Just two House races remain undeclared as of Thanksgiving Day, with Republicans leading in both races and looking to add to their majority. Democrats were able to hold on to the Senate and keep control of a number of key House seats after the “red wave” failed to materialize on Election Day, but Republicans last week narrowly crossed the 218-seat threshold to take the House.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America's Great Plains by the tens of millions, the animals would soon thunder up a chute, take a truck ride across South Dakota and join one of many burgeoning herds Heinert has helped reestablish on Native American lands. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for Montana’s wolves in the courtroom while our case carries on and outside the courtroom in every way,” she said.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

What? ‘Yellowstone’ Rip Wheeler May Be More Montanan Than You!

We are deep into season 5 of the hit television show 'Yellowstone.' As each episode airs, we see more and more familiar faces and places from our community. Many people here in Montana auditioned for parts as extras, and if you pay close enough attention, odds are you will see someone you will see a fellow Montanan in the background. But, did you know that part of the main cast are Montanans too?
MONTANA STATE
wanderwisdom.com

The Wildlife of Yellowstone

Sal Santiago worked and lived in Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, in the summer of 2020. When I lived in Mammoth Hot Springs, the northwestern entrance of Yellowstone, one of my favorite daily animal sightings was the yellow-bellied marmot, or "whistle pig," as many people called them. They were literally everywhere. The grounds behind the employee housing were riddled with holes and tunnels. They had a complete network, an underground city right there in our backyard. You could watch them as they watched you. Popping their heads out, scanning and watching the terrain. They might spend a little time above ground, then they would dive back into the underground city.
MONTANA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy