Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
America’s biggest crypto exchange has scrapped a number of assets from its self-custody mobile app citing waning customer interest. Coinbase today delisted a number of big cryptocurrencies—including Ripple’s XRP, the seventh largest digital asset by market cap—from its wallet app. In a Tuesday announcement, America’s biggest...
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
Do you want to start investing in Bitcoin? Here are the best investment strategies for this electronic currency. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among today’s investors. During that time, there have been debates about this virtual asset. Others regard it as a future of money. This virtual currency is a significant investment depending on your risk tolerance, investment strategy, and ultimate financial goals. Before considering this electronic currency as an investment, you should carefully consider your objectives and determine what you desire to achieve in the long run.
What kind of vision is Bitcoin about? What should one exactly do with Bitcoin to generate profits? Is Bitcoin for Business Tycoons, High Net Worth Guys and the High Salaried? The idea of Bitcoin is very Unorthodox. Historically, it has been seen that there will be only 10 best days...
Do you plan to start trading Bitcoin in 2023? If so, here are the most effective tips for trading this cryptocurrency that you should follow. The simplest definition of Bitcoin trading is purchasing and selling this cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has dominated the crypto industry for years regarding market capitalization and coin value. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that many people think about Bitcoin when talking about cryptocurrency.
It’s funny how almost every influencer is trying to debunk the no risk involved in crypto thing. In every investment there are risks but trying to calm people while saying “It’s almost perfectly safe” is not the way to go. Some of the meme statements on...
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Bitcoin appeared in 2009—everyone involved in the digital asset space knows that. What if I told you that the preparations for Bitcoin to be launched started way earlier, back in 1998?. We have testimony in court documenting that claim. In the Norwegian Granath vs. Wright court case, Bitcoin inventor...
The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.
