ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours

A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
kitco.com

Bitcoin climbs to $16,450 as several analysts warn about a potential 40% pullback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets weren’t so lucky as the protests in China had far-reaching consequences for global markets. At the...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic

America’s biggest crypto exchange has scrapped a number of assets from its self-custody mobile app citing waning customer interest. Coinbase today delisted a number of big cryptocurrencies—including Ripple’s XRP, the seventh largest digital asset by market cap—from its wallet app. In a Tuesday announcement, America’s biggest...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
CoinTelegraph

Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
Money

5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
bitcoinist.com

The Best Bitcoin Investing Strategies

Do you want to start investing in Bitcoin? Here are the best investment strategies for this electronic currency. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has become increasingly popular among today’s investors. During that time, there have been debates about this virtual asset. Others regard it as a future of money. This virtual currency is a significant investment depending on your risk tolerance, investment strategy, and ultimate financial goals. Before considering this electronic currency as an investment, you should carefully consider your objectives and determine what you desire to achieve in the long run.
thecurrencyanalytics.com

10 Best Days of Profit Making in the Bitcoin (BTC) Market

What kind of vision is Bitcoin about? What should one exactly do with Bitcoin to generate profits? Is Bitcoin for Business Tycoons, High Net Worth Guys and the High Salaried? The idea of Bitcoin is very Unorthodox. Historically, it has been seen that there will be only 10 best days...
Android Headlines

Best Bitcoin trading tips for 2023

Do you plan to start trading Bitcoin in 2023? If so, here are the most effective tips for trading this cryptocurrency that you should follow. The simplest definition of Bitcoin trading is purchasing and selling this cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has dominated the crypto industry for years regarding market capitalization and coin value. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that many people think about Bitcoin when talking about cryptocurrency.
thecurrencyanalytics.com

HOLD BITCOIN (BTC) Wait for the Right Time and Sell it

It’s funny how almost every influencer is trying to debunk the no risk involved in crypto thing. In every investment there are risks but trying to calm people while saying “It’s almost perfectly safe” is not the way to go. Some of the meme statements on...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
coingeek.com

The idea of Bitcoin started in 1998

Bitcoin appeared in 2009—everyone involved in the digital asset space knows that. What if I told you that the preparations for Bitcoin to be launched started way earlier, back in 1998?. We have testimony in court documenting that claim. In the Norwegian Granath vs. Wright court case, Bitcoin inventor...
CoinTelegraph

Disaster looms for Digital Currency Group thanks to regulators and whales

The cryptocurrency tide is flowing out, and it looks more and more like Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been skinny dipping. But let’s be clear: The current crypto contagion isn’t a failure of crypto as a technology or long-term investment. DCG’s problem is one of failure by regulators and gatekeepers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy