Read full article on original website
Related
Recruiter warns against viral ‘white wording’ hack when applying for jobs
Career advice is all over social media, but beware one viral “hack” that could stop you from landing that dream job. The “white wording” hack went Twitter viral in 2020, after a woman claimed the best way to ensure your resume will be seen is by copying and pasting the job description into the bottom of the resume and coloring it white. This way, she explained in the tweet — which recently resurfaced — the applicant tracking software that scans resumes for keywords will pick yours up and make sure a recruiter reads it. The theory has some Twitter users convinced — but...
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps as Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
ConsumerAffairs
If you’re looking for a job you should watch out for these two scams
Even with all the recent “Big Tech” layoffs, it’s still a pretty good time to be looking for a job. Employers have plenty of openings. But scammers have stepped up their efforts to victimize job seekers by offering jobs that aren’t real. They’re clever schemes to steal money, personal information, or both. Two scams, in particular, have come to our attention.
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
MedicalXpress
Laws allowing insurers to deny alcohol-related claims do not deter drinking, study suggests
State laws designed to prevent dangerous drinking behaviors do not appear to have that effect, according to a study published in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. Alcohol exclusion laws allow insurance companies to deny payment for injuries caused by alcohol consumption and were adopted more than seventy years ago to prevent problem drinking and related insurance costs.
Waiting on your California inflation relief payment? Avoid scammers with these tips
Scammers can replicate a government agency’s phone number. If you get a call, hang up the phone.
Android Headlines
Eufy secretly sends your data to the cloud, claims it doesn't
When it comes to smart home cameras, privacy and security seem to be at a premium. You never know when footage of you or your family is being uploaded to the cloud and stored on multi-billion dollar companies’ servers. This seems to be the case with Eufy. A user discovered that Eufy secretly sends pictures of its users to the cloud, while it claims that it does not.
12 scams on the BBB’s naughty list for 2022
The BBB released the top 12 scams of Christmas that are likely to catch consumers and donors off guard this year.
10 Jobs That Make Parenting Manageable
Becoming a parent is a major life change that can make working for a living a serious challenge. New parents might want jobs that are more flexible or require fewer hours. Some may stop working when their child is born but want to return to a job in some capacity once their kids are old […]
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
programminginsider.com
15 Factors To Consider Before Picking Delta 8 THC Vape Carts
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Numerous factors should be considered when choosing the right delta 8 wholesale carts. Not having a lot of knowledge about the indutry and current trends can make it challenging to purchase suitable cartridges. Consider the below 15 factors:. 1. Brand...
Holiday Scams: 9 Concerns About Consumer Safety at Least a Quarter of Americans Don’t Know
According to a new AARP study, "already-rampant" shopping scams are likely to increase in frequency with the approach of the holiday season as more criminals attempt to fleece money out of victims....
Android Headlines
Here are the most common reasons people toss their phones
If you’re a smartphone user, then you’ve probably tossed your fair share of handsets in the trash. This happens a lot, and it happens more often than you may think. This is why a site called Green Smartphones has compiled a list of the top 13 reasons why you’ll toss your phone.
A Complete Guide To Avoiding Financial Scams
In 2021, more than 2.8 million consumers reported that they were victims of scams, with total losses for the year adding up to $5.8 billion, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC also...
The Countries With the Most (and Least) Paid Vacation Time, Mapped
Time is a precious commodity, which is why employees and employers alike are preoccupied with paid vacation. Time off can often be part of a hiring negotiation. More of it leads to increased job satisfaction; less of it and workers can risk burnout. While it’s common to expect between two...
thebiochronicle.com
Disposable vape pens: the new way to consume cannabis
Disposable vape pens are one of the most popular items in the cannabis industry. They are easy to use and provide a discreet way for people to consume cannabis. disposable vape pens come in a variety of flavors and potency levels, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.
Social Security: Understanding the Basics
It's hard to imagine that any government program touches the lives of more Americans than Social Security. The bedrock of retirement for most of the country, Social Security paid monthly benefits to...
Comments / 2