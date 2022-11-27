Read full article on original website
Digitization of shipping took centre stage at China's North Bund Forum
Digital transformation lays at the heart of the future of global shipping, CCS session at the 2022 North Bund Forum hears. The digital transformation of the shipping industry and its global significance were placed in sharp focus at a session of the 2022 North Bund Forum organised by China Classification Society (CCS).
Concordia Maritime Evaluating Fleet as Transition Continues
Financially troubled product tanker operator Concordia Maritime reports that it is continuing with the review of its remaining vessels looking at opportunities to realize the value of its assets based on the strong market. The fleet review is proceeding as the company delivered the first of three additional vessels to its new owners.
Damen and Caterpillar Partner to Introduce Methanol-Powered Tugs
Damen Shipyards announced plans to develop and build methanol-powered tugs. The shipbuilder headquartered in the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of a series of dual-fuel methanol-diesel powered tugs to be developed with Caterpillar, which will be responsible for the development of the pilot dual-fuel engines.
Germany Finalizes a Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with Qatar
After almost a year of negotiations, Germany has finally signed a deal for LNG import with Qatar. The 15-year long-term contract, which takes effect starting in 2026, will be the next key step in the country’s efforts to develop its LNG imports. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Germany has launched several initiatives to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.
Mozambique’s Mocimboa da Praia Port Resumes Operations
After nearly two years of closure, Mozambique’s Mocimboa da Praia port re-opened this week, signaling a return of normalcy in the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province. A little over a year ago the insurgents were driven from the town which was considered to be one of their last strongholds. Restoring the port comes at a critical time as Mozambique works to become an exporter for LNG.
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies
With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.
Keel Laying Ceremony for China’s First SOVs for Offshore Wind
The keel laying ceremony took place on November 30 for two of China’s first SOVs (Service Operation Vessels). The two Ulstein designed vessels are being built at the ZPMC Shipyard for Shanghai Electric and will be used for operations and maintenance services in China’s growing offshore wind energy sector.
EU Agrees on Including Shipping in ETS, Expanding Scope of Regulations
Incorporating shipping into the European Union’s Emissions Trading System took a large step forward on Tuesday night as a preliminary agreement was reached on the key elements of the regulations for the maritime industry. The European Parliament, Council, and Commission reached an agreement on the terms, with the lead negotiators saying the framework is a “substantial improvement,” as it widens the scope of the regulations and lays the groundwork for the final agreements. The shipping industry overall is responding positively while the legislators and environmentalists hailed the agreement.
Helsinki Shipyard Starts Tender to Free Cruise Ship From Sanctions
The Helsinki Shipyard launched a tender for the sale of the incomplete third expedition cruise ship the yard is building for Swan Hellenic. Referred to simply as cruise ship hull no. 518, the vessel is being sold “As Is” and “Where Is” with no mention of completion of the vessel or a delivery date.
Stowaways Found on Tanker’s Rudder After Making 2700 NM Trip
Three stowaways were found sitting on the top of a tanker’s rudder when the vessel arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands on Monday. They were taken to a local hospital while the local migrant services are highlighting it was not the first case of this type with migrants continuing to attempt perilous journeys.
Ocean Exchange Presents 2022 Collegiate Award to BlueGreen Materials
Winning start-up focuses on making carbon-negative building materials from the ocean. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA – Ocean Exchange announces that its 2022 Collegiate Award has been presented to BlueGreen Materials for its solution focused on making building materials, such as carbon-negative bio-concrete, from the ocean. Marcelo Lejeune, Founder and...
Container Shipping is Set for Record Profits Despite Spot Rate Decline
In the past few months, container freight rates have been normalizing to pre-pandemic levels. Several spot rate indices have been showing consistent declines for 39 weeks in a row, but the declines are not necessarily translating into losses for carriers. While the major carriers repeatedly predicted a normalization in the...
Japanese Shipping Makes Progress on Ammonia-Fueled Ship Design
Japan is a major supporter of the development of ammonia as the emerging front-runner for alternative fuel. The government is encouraging and funding a broad range of programs across industries and in the latest development, two of Japan’s leading shipping companies are reporting progress. The goal is to have...
Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind
Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.
Maersk and IBM Abandon Blockchain TradeLens Platform
A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM announced that they have decided to discontinue their much-hyped TradeLens offering, a blockchain-enabled global trade platform, that promised to make the global supply chain making it more efficient and secure. Analysts are saying the industry continues to be slow in its adoption of technology and was skeptical of a product in part owned by a competitor.
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
Nekkar And BMS Heavy Cranes Sign Skywalker Innovation Agreement
Nekkar ASA and leading international wind turbine installation player BMS Heavy Cranes have entered into an innovation agreement for the development and testing of the wind turbine installation tool named “SkyWalker”. “Several of the large international wind turbine manufacturers utilise BMS Heavy Cranes as their preferred wind turbine...
Princess Cruise Ship Skips Australian Port Due to COVID-19 Cases
Princess Cruises’ cruise ship the Grand Princess is the latest to experience a significant outbreak with the continuing wave of COVID-19 in Australia. The 107,500 gross ton cruise ship skipped a stop in Newcastle, Australia on Tuesday with some reports saying the local authorities had turned the ship away, while Princess reported it decided to skip the port after consulting with the local health authorities.
Xeneta Says Records Are Over, Forecasts Rates Will Fall into 2023
Long-term ocean freight rates suffered a steep month-on-month decline in November as subdued spot prices, weak demand, and ongoing economic uncertainty caught up with contracted container agreements according to Xeneta. The benchmarking and market intelligence platform is now predicting further falls in rates going into the new year. Their analysts are predicting volumes could drop by 2.5 percent or more causing carriers to idle more than 1 million TEU early in 2023.
