Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests

The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests

While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
China's boiling point? Protests spread over zero-Covid policy

Much of the world is wondering if the worst of Covid has run its course. So why, nearly four years on, is the country where the coronavirus originated still under lock and key? Rare scenes of protest out of China, like in its most populous metropolis Shanghai, have spread during a weekend when citizens clamoured for an end to draconian confinements.
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that were the scene last weekend of the most widespread protests since the army crushed the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement. In Hong Kong, about a dozen people, mostly from the mainland, protested at a university.
Cuba holds local elections as opposition deplores pressure

Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. Councillors elected Sunday will form municipal governments that will propose 50 percent of the candidates for provincial assemblies and the National Assembly, which in turn elects the Council of State and the Cuban president from among its members. 
Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. He grinned, and — just eight years after the crackdown on democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square — the spectacle of China's ruler beaming and glad-handing people in the very heart of capitalism seemed at once charming and really, really odd.
China warns of 'crackdown' after weekend of widespread zero-Covid protests

China's top security body called for a "crackdown" against "hostile forces" on Tuesday, after a weekend of protests in major cities opposing Covid lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms. The stark warning came after security services were out in force across China following demonstrations not seen in decades, as anger...
China Covid protests: UK summons ambassador over journalist arrest

The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a meeting following the arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai. Ed Lawrence was beaten and briefly detained while covering anti-government lockdown protests on Sunday. A Foreign Office source said this was "completely unacceptable". The...

