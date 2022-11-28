Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
UK warns China after BBC journalist ‘beaten’ by police during protests
The UK has warned Beijing there was “absolutely no excuse” for a BBC journalist covering protests in China to be “beaten by the police”.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said it was of “considerable concern”, after the BBC said Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai.The broadcaster said the cameraman was “arrested and handcuffed” while covering demonstrations over China’s Covid-19 restrictions, and then “beaten and kicked” by police.Freedom of press and freedom to report should be sacrosanctGrant ShappsMr Shapps told Sky News: “There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for...
Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, wants explanation
VATICAN CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See.
Washington Examiner
Apple helps the Chinese communists suppress protests
While journalists are trying to pressure Apple into dumping Twitter from the app store, Apple is already bending its knee to the Chinese Communist Party, at the expense of protesters in China. With protests spreading across China over Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID strategy, Apple has restricted the use of AirDrop on...
Protests erupt across China in unprecedented challenge to Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy
Protests are erupting across China, including at universities and in Shanghai where hundreds chanted "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
China's 'iPhone city' is lifting its lockdown after a wave of protests over the strict policy
Zhengzhou, a city in east-central China with the world's largest Apple iPhone factory, had been in lockdown since Friday amid a surge in COVID-19.
Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove...
France 24
China's boiling point? Protests spread over zero-Covid policy
Much of the world is wondering if the worst of Covid has run its course. So why, nearly four years on, is the country where the coronavirus originated still under lock and key? Rare scenes of protest out of China, like in its most populous metropolis Shanghai, have spread during a weekend when citizens clamoured for an end to draconian confinements.
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
China warns it will crack down on 'hostile forces' as protests simmer
China's top security officials said that the government must "resolutely crack down" on "hostile forces" as police came out in large numbers to tamp down protests that broke out over Beijing's strict COVID-19 policies.
China sends students home, police patrol to curb protests
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time. Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance. With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that were the scene last weekend of the most widespread protests since the army crushed the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement. In Hong Kong, about a dozen people, mostly from the mainland, protested at a university.
'Violent' Response to China Protests Could Be End for Xi: Tiananmen Leader
Wang Dan told Newsweek that even if the Chinese Communist Party sends in armed troops like it did 33 years ago, "the end will be different from 1989."
Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Taylor Lorenz defending China lockdowns latest instance of media shielding communist regime
Numerous media figures from MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and more, have repeatedly defended or even praised China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuba holds local elections as opposition deplores pressure
Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. Councillors elected Sunday will form municipal governments that will propose 50 percent of the candidates for provincial assemblies and the National Assembly, which in turn elects the Council of State and the Cuban president from among its members.
SFGate
Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. He grinned, and — just eight years after the crackdown on democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square — the spectacle of China's ruler beaming and glad-handing people in the very heart of capitalism seemed at once charming and really, really odd.
France 24
China warns of 'crackdown' after weekend of widespread zero-Covid protests
China's top security body called for a "crackdown" against "hostile forces" on Tuesday, after a weekend of protests in major cities opposing Covid lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms. The stark warning came after security services were out in force across China following demonstrations not seen in decades, as anger...
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
BBC
China Covid protests: UK summons ambassador over journalist arrest
The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a meeting following the arrest of a BBC journalist in Shanghai. Ed Lawrence was beaten and briefly detained while covering anti-government lockdown protests on Sunday. A Foreign Office source said this was "completely unacceptable". The...
China’s vice-premier signals shift in Covid stance as some lockdowns eased
One of China’s most senior pandemic response officials has said the country is entering a “new stage and mission” in the latest indication of the government’s changing approach after mass protests against its zero-Covid policy. Sun Chunlan, China’s vice-premier, made the comments to national health officials...
Comments / 0