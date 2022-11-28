ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: Andre Onana flies out of Qatar after suspension by Cameroon

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set...
Tunisia vs. France live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

France take on Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Wednesday with the chance to top Group D with three wins from three games. Les Bleus have beaten Australia and Denmark with only the Eagles of Carthage left to face and a place in the knockout phase already confirmed. Didier Deschamps is likely to ring the changes but it is unlikely to be enough to jeopardize the French unbeaten record in Qatar. Meanwhile, Tunisia are still in contention to advance but need to win and get some help.
Argentina vs Poland free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

Argentina and Poland will both be looking to cement their place in the World Cup Round of 16 when they go head-to-head on Wednesday. After Argentina's shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi stepped up and helped his side to a redemption victory against Mexico. His breathtaking strike in that game means he has scored in seven consecutive games for his country.
