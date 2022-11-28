France take on Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Wednesday with the chance to top Group D with three wins from three games. Les Bleus have beaten Australia and Denmark with only the Eagles of Carthage left to face and a place in the knockout phase already confirmed. Didier Deschamps is likely to ring the changes but it is unlikely to be enough to jeopardize the French unbeaten record in Qatar. Meanwhile, Tunisia are still in contention to advance but need to win and get some help.

1 DAY AGO