BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
BBC
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
BBC
Leeds police car flipped onto roof after crash
A police car flipped onto its roof after it was involved in a crash with another car in Leeds. Emergency services were called to the collision on Elland Road in the Churwell Hill area at just before 16:10 GMT on Monday. West Yorkshire Police said the occupants of the marked...
Police horse dies months after suffering serious injuries in car crash
A police horse seriously hurt in a crash while on patrol has died.Rocky, of Avon and Somerset Police, was wounded after colliding with a Ford Focus car in Beggar Bush Lane, Bristol, on July 8.The five-year-old chestnut Irish Draft cross sustained two severe injuries to his hind leg and quarters and was treated at a specialist equine hospital.It was initially hoped Rocky would be able to return to service or be retired to a field but one of his injuries did not heal.While one of his injuries showed signs of improvement, Rocky did not respond to treatment as we'd hoped...
BBC
Leeds teenager seriously hurt in A64 collision
A teenage boy has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Leeds. Police said the boy had been crossing the A64 York Road, close to the Irish Centre, at about 07:15 GMT when he was struck by a Citroen DS3 car. The boy, 14, had been...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Man in critical condition after being shot by police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am on Monday, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences, when the man was shot inside the property.He was immediately given first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated. A cordon is now in place on...
BBC
Nine treated for injuries after serious collision
Two people were left with potentially life-threatening injuries and seven others needed medical treatment after a collision on Saturday, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash on the A30 near Honiton. It happened at about 14:25 GMT and four of those...
BBC
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
Three people arrested after bodies of two babies found in Wales home
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.” Read More Scotland cannot hold indyref2, Supreme Court rulesMinister defends Sunak’s private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat
buckinghamshirelive.com
M25 traffic: Multi-vehicle crash causes nine miles of queues on M25 near M40
The M25 was at a standstill this morning following a multi-vehicle collision which caused nine miles of queues and closed three lanes. The incident involved four cars and a lorry and happened clockwise between J16 M40 and J17 A412 Denham Way. Congestion was all the way back to J14 Heathrow,...
BBC
Family left 'broken' by pedestrian death
A pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Renfrewshire. Jim Paterson, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on Brediland Road, Paisley, at about 00:20 on Sunday. Police said the 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 29, killed in head-on collision
A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a head-on collision with a car on a rural road in Fife. The crash, between a Honda motorbike and grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Q67 near Kingskettle at about 16:35 on Monday. Police Scotland said the 29-year-old man, who has...
BBC
Astley crash accused admits killing woman by dangerous driving
A man has admitted causing the death of a trainee teacher in a car crash near Shrewsbury. Charlotte Hope, 19, died at the scene when her Volkswagen Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley at about 16:15 BST on 9 April. Her mother was also seriously...
BBC
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre
The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
BBC
Innocent elderly man arrested in Lancashire Police blunder
An elderly man was arrested in a case of mistaken identity and forced to make two trips to a court at the other side of the country before the blunder was discovered. Fazal Dad Choudhury was due to stand trial in Luton accused of fraud. But an 88-year-old retired bus...
BBC
Investigation after man found unconscious in street
A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Leicester street, prompting a police investigation. Officers remain at the scene in Tudor Road, with a cordon in place between Paget Road and Battenberg Road. The force were called shortly before 02:20 GMT on Wednesday after the...
BBC
Dog attack: Owner badly bitten by rescue dog wants change in law
A woman whose husband was attacked by their rescue dog has called for a change in the law to force animal charities to disclose if a dog has a history of biting. Mike Maidment's hand was bitten so badly he needed plastic surgery. His wife Carol later discovered the dog...
