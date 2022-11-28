Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over...
Brittney Griner faces ‘slavery-like’ setting in Russian prison: report
Medical care in the Russian penal colony WNBA star Brittney Griner is in is "non-existent," and those there face 16-hour work days.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:28 p.m. EST
Amazon says it had its biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend. NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, aided by a record number of shoppers looking for deals amid high inflation. The company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales. The National Retail Federation says a record 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. It says consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.
Washington Examiner
Court asked to reject immunity for officers who 'attacked' DC George Floyd protesters
The American Civil Liberties Union and several civil rights organizations asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reject total immunity for federal officers and former Attorney General William Barr on behalf of protesters who say they were tear-gassed outside the White House in summer 2020. Demonstrators alleged officers used...
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
China mourns former leader Jiang as funeral preparations begin
Mobile apps and state media websites turned black-and-white, flags on some government buildings in Beijing were at half-mast, and flowers were laid as China on Thursday mourned the death of former leader Jiang Zemin. The websites of state media and government-owned businesses turned black-and-white, as did apps such as Alipay, Taobao and even McDonald's China.
Taylor Lorenz defending China lockdowns latest instance of media shielding communist regime
Numerous media figures from MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, and more, have repeatedly defended or even praised China's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
A Delaware man ended his Tinder date early to Uber to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now he’s going to prison
On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after meeting up with a Tinder date in Alexandria, Virginia, Jeffrey Schaefer was watching TV at her apartment when he saw scenes of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. Schaeffer didn’t waste any time. He supported President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally...
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide. Here is what it means
The killing of Shanquella Robinson is being investigated as a femicide, an unfamiliar term for many in the United States as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US legislation despite being a global issue.
Americans' concerns about nuclear war and energy conflicts grows, new survey finds
A new poll shows Americans are growing more concerned over threats facing the country, including nuclear war and a rise in tension among countries as they seek energy resources.
A lesson in contradiction...
Headline: The global population hit 8 billion this week, three times what it was in 1950. Paul Erlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb that the consequence of overpopulation would be famine, pollution and social and economic collapse. He was wrong: because of advances in health, science and technology, the world today is healthier, more prosperous and better fed than ever. Why the contradiction? One would think that an...
Philippines will explore for oil in South China Sea even without a deal with Beijing: Marcos
The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday, emphasizing his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway.
Killings of 4 University of Idaho students may not have been the result of a targeted attack, officials now say
As a campus community gathered Wednesday to pay their respects for four University of Idaho students killed on November 13, officials clarified additional details in their investigation to find the culprit responsible for their deaths.
Democrats on the verge of upending their 2024 presidential nominating calendar
Democratic Party officials gathering the nation’s capital this week on a mission to revamp the top of their 2024 presidential nominating calendar, booting Iowa from the lead off slot
Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches
Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches: Group F Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox Belgium, a semifinalist in 2018, has looked over the hill in this World Cup, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s comments in The Guardian calling the team “too old” have become a lightning rod. The Red Devils still can get through to the Round of 16, though, and can even win the group. If they beat Croatia, they will advance, and could top the group depending on what Morocco does against Canada. A draw would leave Belgium dependent on a Canada win and goal differential to get through....
Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control
This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome. We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand and Canada. His announcement comes a decade after Australia implemented world-leading laws that required all tobacco products to be sold in plain packs. But there is still scope for more comprehensive action to reduce the burden smoking imposes on Australia and particularly on Australia’s Indigenous peoples. ...
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.9% to 28,226.08 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.4% to 18,859.73. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 3,166.23. In Seoul, the Kospi picked up 0.3% to 2,479.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1% to 7,354.40. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.9% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
KHQ Right Now
Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need
For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
Comments / 0