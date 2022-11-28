ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:28 p.m. EST

Amazon says it had its biggest Thanksgiving shopping weekend. NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday the Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend was its biggest ever, aided by a record number of shoppers looking for deals amid high inflation. The company does not typically share how much it earns during its sales events and did not disclose its overall revenue from the weekend. It said independent businesses that sell on its site generated more than $1 billion in sales. The National Retail Federation says a record 196 million people shopped in stores and online during the five-day shopping period that stretched from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. It says consumers also spent an average of $325 during the weekend on holiday-related purchases, up from $301 last year.
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

China mourns former leader Jiang as funeral preparations begin

Mobile apps and state media websites turned black-and-white, flags on some government buildings in Beijing were at half-mast, and flowers were laid as China on Thursday mourned the death of former leader Jiang Zemin. The websites of state media and government-owned businesses turned black-and-white, as did apps such as Alipay, Taobao and even McDonald's China.
Chowan Herald

A lesson in contradiction...

Headline: The global population hit 8 billion this week, three times what it was in 1950. Paul Erlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb that the consequence of overpopulation would be famine, pollution and social and economic collapse. He was wrong: because of advances in health, science and technology, the world today is healthier, more prosperous and better fed than ever. Why the contradiction? One would think that an...
New York Post

Rundown on Thursday’s four World Cup matches

Here’s a look at Thursday’s World Cup matches: Group F Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox Belgium, a semifinalist in 2018, has looked over the hill in this World Cup, and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne’s comments in The Guardian calling the team “too old” have become a lightning rod. The Red Devils still can get through to the Round of 16, though, and can even win the group. If they beat Croatia, they will advance, and could top the group depending on what Morocco does against Canada. A draw would leave Belgium dependent on a Canada win and goal differential to get through....
TheConversationAU

Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control

This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome. We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand and Canada. His announcement comes a decade after Australia implemented world-leading laws that required all tobacco products to be sold in plain packs. But there is still scope for more comprehensive action to reduce the burden smoking imposes on Australia and particularly on Australia’s Indigenous peoples. ...
The Associated Press

Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation. Signs that China may be shifting its approach to containing COVID-19 outbreaks to focus more on vaccinations also helped drive buying of shares across the region. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.9% to 28,226.08 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.4% to 18,859.73. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.5% to 3,166.23. In Seoul, the Kospi picked up 0.3% to 2,479.84. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1% to 7,354.40. Bangkok’s SET rose 0.9% a day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25%, aiming to curb inflation.
KHQ Right Now

Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need

For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.

