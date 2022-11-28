Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Eversource’s high voltage lines were planned to be rerouted underneath the Veterans Park Dock for the Walk Bridge project. Then they weren’t. Now they’re back again. And although the Harbor Management Commission is one of two Norwalk bodies slated to get more cash in compensation from Eversource due to this development, the Commissioners are not pleased.
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
Owners of Rockland farm say town unexpectedly closed one of their greenhouses
An Orangetown fire inspector found alleged violations deeming the building unsafe.
Greens Farms housing complex might signal wave of 8-30g plans
WESTPORT — A developer has requested a pre-application discussion with the Planning and Zoning Commission about building 30 or more one-bedroom apartments near the Greens Farms Railroad Station. The plan is to build on 1.8 acres at 30 Maple Lane. The property, which now is the site of a...
New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday
Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
Dozens Turn Up To Oppose a Retail Marijuana Outlet in Westbrook
WESTBROOK – Dozens of residents expressed their concerns regarding a proposed retail marijuana outlet on the Boston Post Road during a nearly three-hour long public hearing, but it did not appear that their arguments would sway the Zoning Commission to reject the application. The residents who filled the seats and lined the walls at the […]
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
Norwalk photos: Miracle on Wall Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Nancy McGuire provided these photos of Norwalk’s first Wall Street area holiday celebration. The Miracle on Wall Street held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street featured a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
Port Jefferson neighbors address concerns about proposed housing project near toxic plume
Developers say a traffic study was done several years ago when the project was originally proposed for industrial use. That study showed there would be no significant traffic impact.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage
If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Norwalk photos: Lexington Avenue fire
NORWALK, Conn. — Nine Norwalkers escaped a house fire Tuesday evening without injury, the Norwalk Fire Department said. The fire at 43 Lexington Ave. was reported at 10:11 p.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. The fire started in the bedroom of a multi-family home and quickly spread to floors above.
Property transfers November 7-11
WESTPORT–During the week of November 7-11, seven properties changed hands for a total of $14.6 million, generating $37K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties traded hands for a total of $16.5 million. 60 Clapboard Hill Road sold for $5,015,000. Seller: Thomas & Ann-Marie Pacilio. Buyer: Ronak Shah...
Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say
NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
