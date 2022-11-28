ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Property aquistion hurdle sends Eversource underwater cable plan back toward Veterans Park dock

NORWALK, Conn. — First, Eversource’s high voltage lines were planned to be rerouted underneath the Veterans Park Dock for the Walk Bridge project. Then they weren’t. Now they’re back again. And although the Harbor Management Commission is one of two Norwalk bodies slated to get more cash in compensation from Eversource due to this development, the Commissioners are not pleased.
NORWALK, CT
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
YAPHANK, NY
westportjournal.com

Greens Farms housing complex might signal wave of 8-30g plans

WESTPORT — A developer has requested a pre-application discussion with the Planning and Zoning Commission about building 30 or more one-bedroom apartments near the Greens Farms Railroad Station. The plan is to build on 1.8 acres at 30 Maple Lane. The property, which now is the site of a...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Officials Approve Dizzying Sums of Money in Two Special Meetings on Monday

Stamford officials authorized and allocated dizzying sums of money in two special board meetings Monday. One reason was to fulfill a Dec. 1 application deadline for state reimbursements for school building projects. Another reason was to correct budget errors that emerged during a conversion to new accounting technology. The day began with a morning meeting […]
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Dozens Turn Up To Oppose a Retail Marijuana Outlet in Westbrook

WESTBROOK – Dozens of residents expressed their concerns regarding a proposed retail marijuana outlet on the Boston Post Road during a nearly three-hour long public hearing, but it did not appear that their arguments would sway the Zoning Commission to reject the application. The residents who filled the seats and lined the walls at the […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Miracle on Wall Street

NORWALK, Conn. — Nancy McGuire provided these photos of Norwalk’s first Wall Street area holiday celebration. The Miracle on Wall Street held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street featured a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.
NORWALK, CT
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Autoblog

Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage

If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Lexington Avenue fire

NORWALK, Conn. — Nine Norwalkers escaped a house fire Tuesday evening without injury, the Norwalk Fire Department said. The fire at 43 Lexington Ave. was reported at 10:11 p.m., Deputy Chief Steven Shay said. The fire started in the bedroom of a multi-family home and quickly spread to floors above.
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Property transfers November 7-11

WESTPORT–During the week of November 7-11, seven properties changed hands for a total of $14.6 million, generating $37K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 11 properties traded hands for a total of $16.5 million. 60 Clapboard Hill Road sold for $5,015,000. Seller: Thomas & Ann-Marie Pacilio. Buyer: Ronak Shah...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Minor injuries reported after freight train hits car in New Haven, officials say

NEW HAVEN — Minor injuries were reported after a car was struck by a freight train Tuesday afternoon, officials said. New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said the train was in the process of transporting seven rail cars from Cedar Hill to Chapel Street when the crash occurred at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy