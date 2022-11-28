ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem

NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25

North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
WCHS to honor 1982 state championship team

Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!. The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
'Excessively hot' laundry blamed for sparking fire at NC home

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A jacket hot from a dryer sparked a fire that damaged a North Carolina home early Tuesday, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a home on Herman Blue Court in Burlington around 12:20 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and it took them about 15 minutes to put it out.
