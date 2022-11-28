Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
abc11.com
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
backingthepack.com
The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem
NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina knocked out of top spot in AP Top 25
North Carolina entered the 2022-23 campaign with a ton of hype after going to the National Championship game. But the Tar Heels did not look like a cohesive group in the early going despite having four starters back and a host of key contributors off the bench. North Carolina suffered a pair of losses this week at the loaded Phil Knight Invitational.
Report: Blake Watson puts name in transfer portal
The running back just finished his redshirt junior season.
warrenrecord.com
WCHS to honor 1982 state championship team
Warren County High School’s epic celebration of 40 years is not over!. The Warren County High School Athletic Department is preparing for another monumental event by honoring the historic 1982 Warren County High School State Championship Basketball Team during the Friday, Dec. 2, season opener. The recognition will take place during the 7 p.m. game at the Warren County High School Gymnasium.
249 churches disaffiliate from the North Carolina United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
Trial starts for man accused of killing North Carolina man during Craigslist sale in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two years ago, William “Andy” Banks went missing after meeting someone from Craigslist to sell a vehicle in Raleigh. Banks’ body would later be found in Virginia. On Tuesday, the trial of his suspected murderer Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia, began. In 2020, Banks’ family said he was meeting someone […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
The suspect in a domestic-related shooting that injured two people last week at a Food Lion off Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach turned himself in to police.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
abc11.com
'Excessively hot' laundry blamed for sparking fire at NC home
BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A jacket hot from a dryer sparked a fire that damaged a North Carolina home early Tuesday, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a home on Herman Blue Court in Burlington around 12:20 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the home, the Burlington Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters found a fire in a bedroom and it took them about 15 minutes to put it out.
Deputies: ‘Armed and dangerous’ North Carolina man already sought in 1 killing now wanted in another shooting
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, is wanted for murder in a Friday night killing and might have 'vital info' in a homicide from late October, deputies said.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
