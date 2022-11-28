Read full article on original website
Playoff mindset: William & Mary football preparing for first postseason since 2015
Winning a share of the CAA championship, the William and Mary football team heads into the postseason as a number five national seed.
onthebanks.com
2023 QB Ajani Sheppard switches commitment from Old Dominion to Rutgers
Rutgers now has its quarterback for the Class of 2023. On Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported that Iona Prep quarterback Ajani Sheppard has switched his commitment from Old Dominion to Rutgers. On June 27, the 6-foot-2 quarterback verbally committed to Old Dominion over the likes of UConn, Air Force, Navy,...
sccompassnews.com
Suffolk Sharks Basketball 2022 Opening Night
The Suffolk Sharks looked strong during the first game of the season on Nov. 12 after a 92 to 82 victory over Northern Essex Community College. For opening night, the team faced the Northern Essex community college men’s basketball team, who came into the game strong with four wins and zero losses. The team was quickly outmatched by the Shark’s shooting, rebounding, and playmaking. Suffolk was up 20 points by the end of the first half.
Report: Blake Watson puts name in transfer portal
The running back just finished his redshirt junior season.
Virginia Beach, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Inside Nova
Yorktown grad finishes standout college soccer career
Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta finished a standout career this fall for the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team. As a senior fifth-year forward, Talotta started all 21 matches she played in for the Captains. She scored three goals, had four assists and took 34 shots, tying for the second most on the team.
WAVY News 10
Sportscenter anchor, alum speaking ODU graduation
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Two residents displaced following house fire...
peninsulachronicle.com
The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again
HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
Virginia Business
Pharrell brings Mighty Dream to Norfolk
In November, Grammy-winning music superstar Pharrell Williams hosted the three-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk and broke some news about his Something in the Water music festival and the status of his team’s proposal to redevelop Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall site. Mighty Dream, a sequel to his 2021...
WAVY News 10
Navy ordnance found at Lyon Shipyard in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy ordnance was found Tuesday morning in a barge in Norfolk’s Lyon Shipyard. “Our one [near fire range] NFR crew and our FM were on scene for approximately two hours total, and our objective was to assist the yard staff with their evacuation of the barge and the area surrounding it,” said Norfolk Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
wtaj.com
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
Missing: Norfolk police search for man last seen near ODU
NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are asking the public for help in locating a missing man. According to the Norfolk Police Department, Robert Keyser, 56, was last seen around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of W. 49th Street and Hampton Boulevard. That's right off of the...
Hampton high school students participating in winter concert series
High school students are set to serenade Hampton Roads for the holiday season.
Norfolk moves to buy ‘only waterfront laundromat in all of America’ to make way for redevelopment
A unique and often joked about fixture on Norfolk's bayfront is headed to the history books, in that it is slated for demolition.
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
Man found on E. 20th St in Norfolk with gunshot wound
According to police, the report of a shooting came in around 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Ford Strike Group returns
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a big welcome home to the USS Gerald R. Ford following its inaugural deployment in the Atlantic. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia Beach
Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.
No one hurt when plane skids off runway at Newport News Williamsburg Airport
A plane crashed at Newport News Williamsburg Airport, Virginia State Police on scene and say damage is minimal
