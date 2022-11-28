Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council
The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction
Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
kjzz.org
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
azbex.com
Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization
Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
ABC 15 News
Calls for AG elections investigator to recuse herself because of tweets
PHOENIX — The head of Arizona's Election Integrity Unity is facing scrutiny over tweets she made immediately following the election. In the early morning hours of November 9th, the day after the election, Jennifer Wright started taking aim at the Maricopa County Elections Department. She tweeted from her private...
kjzz.org
Former Maricopa County supervisor disturbed by comments made during the election canvass meeting
Former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri said he was disturbed by transcripts of comments expressed during the county’s election canvass meeting held Monday. Angry protesters voiced strong opinions about the unfounded lack of vote counting integrity. At least one called the current board of supervisors “traitors to the United States Constitution.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona County Board Supervisors Say They Voted to Certify Election ‘Under Duress’
Two members of the Mohave County, Arizona, Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to certify the results of the November 8 midterm elections “under duress,” claiming he was forced to do so under threat of jail time. “I vote ‘aye’ under duress. I found out today that I...
Claims of election malfeasance keep swirling in Arizona. 12News fact-checks 3 of them
PHOENIX — It’s been three weeks since Election Day. All the votes are counted, and other than some pending litigation and a couple of recounts, the winners have been decided in Arizona. However, it has not stopped a constant flow of misinformation. On Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
arizonasuntimes.com
Chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates Responds to Kelly Townsend’s Legislative Subpoena, Says Requested Information Will Come ‘Promptly’
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (BOS) Chairman Bill Gates released his response to a subpoena submitted by State Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) Sunday, which demanded information about the 2022 General Election. Gates insisted that the subpoena was not enforceable but is still allegedly committed to providing the requested information. “To...
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements
Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
AZFamily
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
East Valley Tribune
Power townhomes get greenlight over stiff resistance
The final chapter of the Power Food Truck Park saga may have been written Nov. 21 as the Mesa City Council approved a request to rezone the 6-acre former food park near Power and Brown Roads for multifamily residential to make way for 61 townhomes. Residents who live close to...
azbex.com
Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details
As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
AZFamily
Repubilcan Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit against election officials thrown out
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Cochise County votes to hire former Cyber Ninjas lawyer to represent against Hobbs. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan...
Man Puts Curse on Maricopa County Officials During Debate Over Election
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors heard complaints from constituents about the voting machines that failed on Election Day.
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
More questions surround Rio Verde water proposal
Water hauling only became widely used when most of the area’s wells began to run dry, according to a Scottsdale city official. Hauling involves semi-trucks sucking up water from one location, in this case from Scottsdale, and then pumping it into a tank at someone’s home in another location, such as RVF. Credit: 12 News.
