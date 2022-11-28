ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council

The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction

Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization

Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Former Maricopa County supervisor disturbed by comments made during the election canvass meeting

Former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri said he was disturbed by transcripts of comments expressed during the county’s election canvass meeting held Monday. Angry protesters voiced strong opinions about the unfounded lack of vote counting integrity. At least one called the current board of supervisors “traitors to the United States Constitution.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates Responds to Kelly Townsend’s Legislative Subpoena, Says Requested Information Will Come ‘Promptly’

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (BOS) Chairman Bill Gates released his response to a subpoena submitted by State Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) Sunday, which demanded information about the 2022 General Election. Gates insisted that the subpoena was not enforceable but is still allegedly committed to providing the requested information. “To...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements

Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Power townhomes get greenlight over stiff resistance

The final chapter of the Power Food Truck Park saga may have been written Nov. 21 as the Mesa City Council approved a request to rezone the 6-acre former food park near Power and Brown Roads for multifamily residential to make way for 61 townhomes. Residents who live close to...
azbex.com

Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details

As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Repubilcan Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit against election officials thrown out

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Cochise County votes to hire former Cyber Ninjas lawyer to represent against Hobbs. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

More questions surround Rio Verde water proposal

Water hauling only became widely used when most of the area’s wells began to run dry, according to a Scottsdale city official. Hauling involves semi-trucks sucking up water from one location, in this case from Scottsdale, and then pumping it into a tank at someone’s home in another location, such as RVF. Credit: 12 News.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

