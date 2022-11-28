Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Caliber brings Expansive Workspace to Downtown Mesa
Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, and flexible workspace leader Expansive today announced the opening of Expansive Mesa at Newberry Station at 114 West Main in Mesa, AZ. Opened in partnership, this 20,000 square foot workspace is poised to play a key role at the heart of Mesa’s burgeoning Innovation District. Featuring private offices, co-working, event space, and on-demand workspace including conference rooms and day offices, it is adjacent to the ASU at Mesa City Center campus.
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
AZFamily
Cell phone company says Chandler woman owes over $900
Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST. |. Giving Tuesday...
AZFamily
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’ve lived in the Valley long enough, you’ve probably seen a coyote or two running around your neighborhood. Now, one north Phoenix community says they’re overrun by packs of coyotes targeting their pets. The Bragg family started calling Arizona Game and Fish...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale to see 'stampede of horses' in early 2023
More than a dozen painted horses will be romping around Old Town Scottsdale, with a goal of raising money for charity and supporting local artists. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
azbex.com
Tempe Discloses Entertainment District Details
As the development plan for the Tempe Entertainment District proposal between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Tempe makes its way through various hearings, meetings, reviews and approvals before, possibly, going on the ballot for a public vote, Tempe has released a more complete set of components included in the plan.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
