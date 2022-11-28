ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Flyers beat Isles to snap 10-game losing skid

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the host Philadelphia Flyers, who snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal shortly before the midway point of the first period before icing the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute of the game for the Flyers, who went 0-7-3 in their third losing streak of at least 10 games in the last 12 months.
Yardbarker

Sharks’ Goaltending Situation No Longer an Issue

The San Jose Sharks have struggled to find consistent goaltending over the past few years. After making it to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, they were able to get two good years out of a Martin Jones and Aaron Dell tandem. However, like all good things, it would not last forever. With no true elite prospects in the system and less-than-stellar goaltending in the 2020-21 season with a Jones and Devin Dubnyk combo, the Sharks decided to rejuvenate the pipeline.
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIEN CHRIS NILAN HELPS PAIR OF HABS ROOKIES FEEL AT HOME IN MONTREAL

In a classy gesture, former Montreal Canadiens forward Chris 'Knuckles' Nilan reached out to rookie defencemen Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj to invite them over to his home for dinner. Nilan wanted to make the pair, who are currently roommates, feel like they were at home in Montreal. "Very classy...
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision

Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period

There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Yardbarker

Takeaways: Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Homecoming Results in Panthers Loss

The long-awaited Matthew Tkachuk Calgary homecoming went far from planned for him and his Florida Panthers. Panthers Get Embarrassed in Tkachuk’s Calgary Homecoming. The Panthers looked to right the ship against Calgary after their collapse against the Edmonton Oilers. But they ended up leaving with their tail between their legs after getting absolutely embarrassed 6-2 in front of the raucous Calgary crowd.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
NHL

Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote

TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
CBS Sports

Christon scores 15, Grambling downs Dartmouth 73-49

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Cameron Christon's 15 points helped Grambling defeat Dartmouth 73-49 on Monday night. Christon added seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-3). Virshon Cotton scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Carte'Are Gordon shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort

Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Blues’ Loss to the Stars – 11/28/22

The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars met for the first time this season on Monday night. The Central Division-leading Stars came to St. Louis on a two-game losing streak and struggling with a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. On the other side, the hometown Blues returned home from their road trip, winning only one of their three games. Playing in their eighth game in 13 days, the Blues could not build off their momentum from the overtime victory against the Florida Panthers, suffering a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
