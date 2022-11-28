Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
actionnewsnow.com
Police chase ends with a truck crashing into a fence, driver arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants after a pursuit ended with the driver crashing into a fence early Wednesday morning. Chico Police told Action News Now that the first officer tried pulling over the driver, Ryan Rash, near East 20th Street and Highway 99 around 12:30 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Medford man dies in Tehama County car crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a Medford man died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Tehama County, California. According to officials, 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford was driving on Interstate 5 when he stopped on the shoulder of the road. Mitchell...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to fire at Shingletown Dump
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 30, 7 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire burning at the Shingletown Dump. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, the fire has been confirmed as two large piles of logging debris. Officials said their crews are remaining...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
actionnewsnow.com
Family says loved one was shot, killed in Chico Sunday
CHICO, Calif. 12:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police Department is searching for a person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. Officers found the man in the 800 block of East 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This is in the Chapmantown area of south Chico near the Dorothy...
Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect threatens innocent bystanders at One Mile Recreation Area in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 26, at about 2:40 pm, Chico Police Dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding an armed suspect threatening innocent bystanders near Sycamore Pool at One Mile Recreation Area. Police said that 39- year-old Chico resident Ralph DiCostanzo was armed with a knife and threatening...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August was arraigned in court Monday, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Suspect Chuslim Buckskin was charged with the attempted murder in the stabbing of Rosie Lander on Aug. 9. Buckskin pled not...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested on ID theft, drug charges in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after agents found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and potential identity theft evidence in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said it served a search warrant at an apartment on Coral Circle Way on Tuesday.
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
actionnewsnow.com
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
actionnewsnow.com
Preventing card skimming after another device found in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Gridley Police found a card skimmer device on a Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This was not the first time it has happened in Butte County though. Two men stole 4,300 Chico Walmart customers' card information during a months long massive identity theft ring across six Walmart stores.
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
kubaradio.com
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Seek Help in Identifying Man
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department would like to speak with the man in this photo in reference to an on-going fraud investigation. If you have any information, please contact YCSO at (530) 749-7777.
actionnewsnow.com
'Dead for 19 minutes' Chico nurse saved by dispatcher talking husband through CPR
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico ER nurse was brought back to life 19 minutes after her heart stopped. She has her husband and a CAL FIRE dispatcher to thank for saving her life. Now she's sharing her story to encourage others to get certified in CPR. Anne Hoddinott's heart stopped...
Comments / 0