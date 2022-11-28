ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfJhz_0jPYmioD00

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.

Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with the paper citing Voetbal International’s reporting that PSV will expect a minimum of £43m for his services.

Elsewhere the Daily Express, also citing CBS, says Tottenham are weighing up a move for Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. McKennie was previously linked with Spurs several years ago, but his stellar form for the USA in the World Cup has reignited interest in the 24-year-old.

The Sun reports a host of Premier League clubs, including West Ham, Everton, Liverpool and Manchester United, are keeping a close eye on 18-year-old Chicago Fire winger Jhon Duran.

Players to watch

Declan Rice: El Nacional, via Fichajes, reports Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Jude Bellingham: Manchester United have fallen behind in the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Related
newschain

Football rumours: David Beckham key to luring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

If Lionel Messi ends up at Inter Miami it will be reportedly due in large part to the club’s co-owner David Beckham. The Times says the ex-England international’s relationship with the owners of Messi’s current club PSG could prove key to luring the 35-year-old forward to the United States in the summer.
newschain

Today at the World Cup – Brazil and Portugal reach knockout phase

Casemiro ensured Brazil booked their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare and Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal did the same. But Cameroon, Serbia, South Korea and Ghana still have it all to do after a goal-packed day in Qatar. Meanwhile, England boss Gareth Southgate vowed...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
The Independent

Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace

Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham

Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
The Guardian

Juventus in turmoil as sudden Andrea Agnelli departure marks end of an era

News that the entire Juventus board had resigned on Monday appeared, in the Italian phrasing, like lightning from a calm sky. Even the official statement published on the club’s website just before 10pm local time buried the departures of the club president, Andrea Agnelli, and his team of directors 10 paragraphs deep in a summary of their meeting that evening.
BBC

Juventus: Entire board of Serie A club announces resignation

The entire board of Italian club Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned on Monday. The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss - a record in Italy. Last November, Juventus said they were co-operating with police after an investigation...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Fernandes, Portugal defeat Uruguay, 2-0

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Portugal defeating Uruguay 2-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we had you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX. With the win, Portugal (2-0-0) has secured back-to-back World Cup wins for the first...
Yardbarker

Boost for Juventus as Real Madrid decides to replace their target

Juventus has been handed a transfer boost in their bid to sign Marco Asensio as Real Madrid now looks set to replace the attacker. The Bianconeri have been interested in a move for the Spaniard since last season, but he was focused on earning a new deal at Madrid. Los...
newschain

Didier Deschamps defends his team selection after France slip to shock defeat

France boss Didier Deschamps defended his team selection after a much-changed side were shocked 1-0 by Tunisia. Wahbi Khazri’s second-half goal gave the Africans a famous win over the defending champions, although it was not enough to secure their place in the knockout stages. France thought they had snatched...
newschain

Kalvin Phillips backs Steve Holland to keep England grounded in knockout stages

Kalvin Phillips has revealed England assistant Steve Holland will make sure the players stay grounded heading into the World Cup knockout stages. The Manchester City midfielder came off the bench to tee up Marcus Rashford for his second goal in a 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night which saw England top Group B.
newschain

Barcelona and Real Madrid to boycott LaLiga emergency meeting in Dubai

Barcelona and Real Madrid have announced they will not be attending next week’s LaLiga Extraordinary General Assembly in Dubai which has been called to address proposed changes to the competition’s regulations. The clubs were notified on November 25 of the emergency meeting in the United Arab Emirates to...

