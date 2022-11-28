The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Philadelphia Eagles fan in your life

Happy holidays, Eagles fans!

We’re into the home stretch of the NFL season and it’s really the most wonderful time of the year.

After a primetime win against the Packers, Philadelphia is flying above the rest of the NFC, and Eagles Wire is here to give you another reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Fanatics is offering 30% off all orders on Cyber Monday, so take at least 30% off the prices in the list below and get the perfect gift for the Eagles fan in your life.

Whether you’re all in on Hurts or just love to reminisce about the days of Reggie White, David Akers and Nick Foles, we’ve got you covered with our list of best Eagles gifts for the holiday season.

If you need another gift for the football fan in your life, consider a subscription to The Huddle. Win your fantasy football league with The Huddle’s award-winning fantasy football cheat sheets, rankings, sleepers and insider tools. Sign up today.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Team Game Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles Nike Unisex Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe

A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Nike Game Jersey

Reggie White Philadelphia Eagles Mitchell & Ness Legacy Replica Jersey

Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles Mitchell & Ness Legacy Replica Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles '47 State Line Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom

Darius Slay Jr. Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Game Player Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Women's Hometown Collection Fly Eagles Fly Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Philadelphia Eagles Nike 2022 Salute To Service Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Philadelphia Eagles Nike Rewind Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Eagles Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.